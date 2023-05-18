The best 50 beaches in the world: Australia, Seychelles and Philippines take top spots

A 5km-long beach in Western Australia has been named the world’s most beautiful shoreline.

Lucky Bay in Esperance tops a new list of the 50 Best Beaches in the World released on Wednesday. Lauded for its beach-loving wild kangaroos and untouched shoreline, this stretch of coast has arguably the whitest sand in Australia.

Set in Cape Le Grand National Park on the southern coast of Western Australia, the picturesque spot receives 303 days of sunshine in a year.

“Whether you just visit to see the kangaroos, or come to chill, dive, canoe, kayak, walk the bushy trails and tracks, this beach is absolutely the best in the world,” said judges for the World’s 50 Best Beaches.

The list was compiled by suncare brand Banana Boat, which collaborated with 1,200 influencers, journalists and travel agents to compile the best coastal locations around the globe.

Hidden Beach in the Philippines is the third best beach in the world. Photo: The World's 50 Best Beaches

Indian Ocean holiday destination the Seychelles took the second spot on the list, via Source D’Argent on La Digue island.

One of the world’s most photographed beaches, this granite-boulder-lined beach has pink-toned sand and pristine turquoise waters, and receives 325 days of sunshine per year.

Hidden Beach in the Philippines rounded out the top three.

The sheltered cove in Palawan is surrounded by towering limestone cliffs and offers crystal-clear shallow waters surrounded by soft sand and tropical palm trees.

Living up to its name, Hidden Beach is only accessible after a boat ride and a short swim through a small opening. Its secluded location ensures its white sandy beach remains in pristine condition.

Iceland, Scotland and India rank in world’s best beaches

Iceland's rugged Reynisfjara Beach ranks in the top 10. Photo: Unsplash

With summer holidays around the corner, the annual list of the world’s best beaches is the ideal holiday inspiration for travellers planning their next seaside getaway.

Beaches in the Cook Islands, the US Virgin Islands, Hawaii, Greece and Mexico rounded out the top 10, alongside Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland, which ranked as the 8th best beach in the world.

“Reynisfjara Beach showcases a different kind of beauty that you cannot afford to miss experiencing at least once in your lifetime. The black sand, sea stacks, glaciers and columnar basalts are just a few components that make this place seem like another world altogether,” say judges.

Radhanagar Beach in India is one of Asia’s best beaches according to The World's Best Beaches. Photo: The World's Best Beaches

Other surprising entries on this year's list include Vaeroy Beach in Norway, ranked 30th in the world, and San Josef Bay in Canada's Vancouver Island, which ranked at number 36.

Scotland’s rugged highlands also made the cut. Achmelvich beach ranks at number 45, scoring high for its natural beauty and untouched nature. India’s Radhanagar Beach, with its emerald blue waters and rainforest background, earned a place at number 47.

Baia do Sancho in Brazil, which recently topped a list of the world's best beaches from TripAdvisor, ranked at number 19 in this list.

“Located in a national park, this beach is a paradise for nature lovers who are willing to pay a fee to visit,” said judges about the remote shoreline on the island of Fernando de Noronha.

The World's 50 Best Beaches - the top 10

Lucky Bay, Australia Source D’Argent, the Seychelles Hidden Beach, the Philippines Whitehaven Beach, Australia One Foot Island, Cook Islands Trunk Bay, US Virgin Islands Honopu Beach, Hawaii Reynisjafara Beach, Iceland Navagio Beach, Greece Balandra Beach, Mexico