Love is Blind Habibi is the Arabic version of the hit Netflix reality show Love is Blind. Photo: Netflix
Love is Blind Habibi is the Arabic version of the hit Netflix reality show Love is Blind. Photo: Netflix

Culture

Film & TV

Who are the 20 cast members of Love is Blind Habibi?

Participants hail in the Netflix reality show and social experience hail from across the Middle East

David Tusing

October 10, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit