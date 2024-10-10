Who are the 20 cast members of Love is Blind Habibi?

The regional adaptation of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/18/love-is-blind-habibi-release-date-netflix/" target="_blank"> <i>Love is Blind</i></a> debuted on Thursday, bringing together 20 singles from across the Arab world, each with their own unique stories and backgrounds. Hailing from Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Syria, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan and Iraq, the contestants of <i>Love is Blind Habibi</i> will, over the course of nine episodes, try to find genuine connections, fall in love and get engaged, all before they've even met. The series hosted by Saudi celebrity couple Elham Ali and Khaled Saqer, is the latest spin-off of Netflix's hit reality show-cum-social experiment, which first premiered in the US in 2020. The show's success spawned a number of spin-offs with versions now in Brazil, Japan, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Mexico and Argentina. Here are the 20 cast members of <i>Love is Blind Habibi.</i> <b>Name: </b>Al-Jawhara <b>Age: </b>38 <b>Profession:</b> Lifestyle influencer <b>What you should know about me:</b> "I'm so sensitive. I like my life partner to treat me like a princess." <b>Name: </b>Asma <b>Age: </b>33 <b>Profession:</b> Regional marketing executive and entrepreneur <b>What you should know about me:</b> "I'm deep and delightful – you won't believe the mix." <b>Name: </b>Dounia <b>Age: </b>24 <b>Profession:</b> Content creator <b>What you should know about me:</b> "My future husband has to be my best friend." <b>Name: </b>Hajar <b>Age: </b>29 <b>Profession:</b> Project owner <b>What you should know about me:</b> "I love fashion. Heads turn when I walk in." <b>Name: </b>Karma <b>Age: </b>29 <b>Profession:</b> Business owner <b>What you should know about me:</b> "I'm looking for a life partner who loves people, embraces life and appreciates everything." <b>Name: </b>Noor <b>Age: </b>29 <b>Profession:</b> Model <b>What you should know about me:</b> "I'm definitely going to find love, and I'll find someone who knows my worth." <b>Name: </b>Safa <b>Age: </b>37 <b>Profession:</b> Financial manager <b>What you should know about me:</b> "As I get older, I'm clear on what I want. And more importantly, what I don't." <b>Name: </b>Sarah <b>Age: </b>35 <b>Profession:</b> Real estate agent and businesswoman <b>What you should know about me:</b> "I'm looking for someone kind, who values family, gets along with mine, and enjoys family life." <b>Name: </b>Shereen <b>Age: </b>34 <b>Profession:</b> Entrepreneur <b>What you should know about me:</b> "I have high standards, and it's part of me that my life partner will have to handle." <b>Name: </b>Yasmin <b>Age: </b>30 <b>Profession:</b> HR manager and life coach <b>What you should know about me:</b> "My role models have always been my mom and dad. They were my little world growing up." <b>Name: </b>Ali <b>Age: </b>35 <b>Profession:</b> Blogger <b>What you should know about me:</b> "I seek a life partner who is genuine, thoughtful, transparent, straightforward and loyal." <b>Name: </b>Ammar <b>Age: </b>30 <b>Profession:</b> Dentist <b>What you should know about me:</b> "What I'm after is someone incredibly beautiful and fun-loving, with whom I can share every part of my life." <b>Name: </b>Chafic <b>Age: </b>27 <b>Profession:</b> Entrepreneur <b>What you should know about me:</b> "I've been single because I was too focused on looks. But looks fade and personality stays." <b>Name: </b>Karim <b>Age: </b>33 <b>Profession:</b> Businessman and executive director <b>What you should know about me:</b> "Love doesn't have to be the top priority, but it has to be part of the picture." <b>Name: </b>Khatab <b>Age: </b>32 <b>Profession:</b> Architect, DJ and music producer <b>What you should know about me:</b> "Respect is the most important thing to me." <b>Name: </b>Mido <b>Age: </b>39 <b>Profession:</b> Real estate consultant <b>What you should know about me:</b> "I walk with my personality, not just my looks. I know I've got presence and charisma, and personality always outshines appearance." <b>Name: </b>Mohammed <b>Age: </b>36 <b>Profession:</b> Marketing and brand manager <b>What you should know about me:</b> "Red flags for me includes impulsiveness and unnecessary drama." <b>Name: </b>Rakan <b>Age: </b>33 <b>Profession:</b> Entrepreneur <b>What you should know about me:</b> "I'm super excited to find my life partner, and I'll do whatever it takes to meet her." <b>Name: </b>Rami <b>Age: </b>30 <b>Profession:</b> Sales manager <b>What you should know about me:</b> "I'd like a partner who is understanding and honest, someone with whom I can create lasting memories." <b>Name: </b>Simo <b>Age: </b>34 <b>Profession:</b> Retail business owner and contractor <b>What you should know about me:</b> "I don't care what people say about me. I respect others, and I expect the same in return." <i>Love is Blind Habibi is now streaming on Netflix</i>