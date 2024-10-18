Love is Blind Habibi: Which couples stay together and will there be a reunion?

If the explosive first season of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/10/10/love-is-blind-habibi-netflix-cast/" target="_blank"> <i>Love is Blind Habibi</i></a> is anything to go by, fans can expect even more fireworks soon, as the cast has begun teasing a potential reunion show that could release soon on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/20/squid-game-season-2-cast-trailer-release-date/" target="_blank">Netflix</a>. The Arab version of the reality show and social experiment, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/why-is-love-is-blind-so-popular-netflix-s-winning-formula-proves-it-has-perfected-the-reality-show-genre-1.990943" target="_blank"><i>Love is Blind</i></a>, has been a runaway success for the streaming service since its debut on October 10. The show features 20 singles from across the Arab world – 10 men and 10 women – who are looking to find love but who have to choose their partners without seeing each other first. <i>Love is Blind Habibi</i> has been viewed more than 1.3 million times as of last week. It's also ranked No 8 globally on Netflix's non-English shows chart. The show was mostly filmed in Lebanon, including the location of the pods – through which participants interact with each other but do not see each other – as well as the resort where the engaged couples get to know each other in person. Scenes were also shot in Abu Dhabi and Dubai – where most of the cast members reside – including the dramatic final wedding scenes. While members of the cast have spoken about filming a reunion episode on their social media channels, Netflix has not officially announced the episode, nor a potential release date. In the meantime, here's what happened in <i>Love is Blind Habibi</i>. <b>Note: Spoiler warning for those who have not watched the entire show</b> Of the 20 singles introduced at the beginning of the show, six found their partners and got engaged. The couples were then transported to a luxury resort where they spent more time with each other and also met other participants for the first time. But the true test of their relationship came when they went back to their daily lives, where they met each other's families and friends. Filmed more than a year ago, fans will have to wait for a reunion to find out which couples are still together and who have decided to go their separate ways. Here's what to expect if <i>Love is Blind Habibi</i> does announce one. Connecting over their shared love of music and sense of humour, Tunisian business owner Karma and Syrian dentist Ammar hit it off right from the start. They quickly become inseparable throughout the show, each ignoring the other suitors. However, following their engagement and as they got to know each other more at the resort, Ammar's beliefs clashed with that of Karma's independent views. A passionate dancer, Karma was uncomfortable with Ammar's stance that he would never allow his wife to dance. While they tried to sort out their differences, Karma eventually called the relationship off, choosing to follow her lifelong passion rather than give it up for someone else. After a few tense interactions with other participants, Moroccan business owner Simo found his vibe with fashion entrepreneur Hajar, who is also from Morocco. But even as sparks flew between the two, they did not see eye-to-eye on many things, leading to a few fiery exchanges. A defining moment came during a segment at the resort where they met other participants for the first time. Simo almost came to blows with fellow participant Chafic during a heated argument, forcing Hajar to rethink her feelings for him. Simo chides Hajar for not standing up for him and suddenly exits the show. Will Simo make a comeback to explain himself? Egyptian entrepreneur and marketing director Asma and Iraqi-Canadian architect and DJ Khatab connected over their shared values and their plans for the future. But after the couple met for the first time, Asma had a change of heart and decided not to move forward to the next phase of the experiment. But in a twist, the couple returned to join other participants at the resort. It was all smooth sailing until Asma was unable to get the blessings of her parents because of the speed of their relationship. On their wedding day, Asma left Khatab at the altar, saying: "Today is not the decisive day." But she assured him she was still committed to the relationship. While still getting to know each other through the pods, Lebanese entrepreneur Chafic dramatically professed his love to Saudi-Moroccan content creator Dounia by yelling her name from the men's lounge, causing a rift with other participants he connected with. The couple got engaged soon thereafter, but after an awkward interaction at the resort involving Noor, who knew Chafic before the show, their relationship is tested. Back in the real world, Chafic and Dounia eventually decided they weren't the right fit and broke up before their wedding day. Have they sorted their differences or have they remained apart? The relationship between Egyptian real estate consultant Mido and Lebanese model Noor was shaky from the start. Coming together after their respective primary connections got engaged to other people, the couple quickly found out at the resort that they had very little in common. A dramatic break-up soon followed, with Mido convinced Noor still has feelings for Chafic. "We're very different. Better to go different ways than disrespecting each other," Mido tells Noor. To which she replies: "Yeah, good." Another meeting between the two is sure to be one to watch. As the only couple to make it down the aisle, Iraqi finance manager Safa and Jordanian marketing manager Mohammed were meant to be. Although they faced challenges in the real world, they eventually sorted their differences, gained the blessings of both their families and said yes to a lifetime together. But since the show's premiere, some eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that the couple, who are both active on social media, do not even follow each other on Instagram. While Netflix has not officially renewed the show for a second season, the show's initial success bodes well for the future. If the show does return, it will feature a whole new cast looking to see if love is truly blind, as the first season's stars are left to continue their respective journeys privately – or on their personal social media channels, if they so choose. <i>Love is Blind Habibi season one is now streaming on Netflix</i>