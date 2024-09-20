Lee Jung-jae will return as the lead character Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game. Photo: Netflix
Squid Game season two: Release date and cast as new trailer released for Netflix series

After a three-year hiatus, the record-breaking show is set to take over screens once more in December

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

September 20, 2024

