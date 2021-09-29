What is Netflix's most watched original show and film?

Over the years, Netflix has released a number of original titles with some going on to become bigger hits than others. Although it was hard to say which ones were actually more popular as the streaming platform had, until now, never released official numbers.

During a presentation at this year’s CodeCon in Los Angeles, Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos finally revealed some statistics from the company’s viewing data that unveiled the most-watched shows and films, the number of users watching them and how many hours those users had watched content during the first month of release.

Scroll through our gallery above to see the most watched TV series by number of users.

Although the data revealed is up to date, Sarandos also brought up the dystopian Korean thriller Squid Game at the event. The series has drawn praise from fans and critics, holding a 100 per cent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and became the first Korean series to be No 1 in the US.

"There's a show on Netflix right now that is the No 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It's called Squid Game. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure," Sarandos said. But he added there's "a very good chance it's going to be our biggest show ever."

However, this shouldn't be surprising as a couple of foreign-language shows made it into the top 10 including Spain's Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) and France's Lupin. Here's a closer look at Netflix's 10 most-watched shows and films:

Netflix top 10 most-watched series by number of accounts

Bridgerton, season one – 82 million Lupin, part one – 76 million The Witcher, season one – 76 million Sex/Life, season one – 67 million Stranger Things, season three – 67 million Money Heist, part four – 65 million Tiger King, season one – 64 million The Queen’s Gambit – 62 million Sweet Tooth, season one – 60 million Emily in Paris, season one – 58 million

Netflix top 10 most-watched films by number of accounts

Extraction – 99 million Bird Box – 89 million Spenser Confidential – 85 million 6 Underground – 83 million Murder Mystery – 83 million The Old Guard – 78 million Enola Holmes – 77 million Project Power – 75 million Army of the Dead – 75 million Fatherhood – 74 million