10 highlights from Netflix's Tudum event: from 'Stranger Things' to 'The Witcher'

Netflix held its first Tudum event on Saturday. The three-hour event was livestreamed and featured a lot of content as well as announcements and previews for coming programming.

In addition to teaser trailers, first looks and exclusive clips – the dates of when shows like Tiger King (November 17), Emily in Paris (December 22) and Cobra Kai (December 31) would return were also announced.

While it may be a lot to take in, we’ve made it easier by picking the 10 biggest announcements to get excited over from the event.

‘Stranger Things’ new teaser trailer

After more than two years since season 3 aired, Netflix teased a return to Stranger Things by revealing a new teaser trailer. At just over a minute-and-a-half, the new clip introduces the Creel House in the 1950s, where a family moves in, with Ella Fitzgerald’s Dream A Little Dream of Me playing in the background.

Things then get progressively worse with lights mysteriously flickering, dead animals and what eventually appears to be a family murder. Fast forward a few decades later, and Steve, Dustin, Max and Lucas are exploring the house, now covered in cobwebs and dust.

While there’s been no exact date announced yet for season four, it is expected to be released sometime in 2022.

‘The Crown’ season 5 date announcement

Fresh off of winning Outstanding Drams Series at the Emmys, Netflix announced that The Crown season five would premiere in November 2022.

The award-winning show will return with an entirely new cast playing the British royal family, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller will also appear as prime minister John Major.

Rather than a first look or teaser trailer, the 45-second video showed Staunton sitting at the Queen’s desk on set announcing the premiere date while also praising Clare Foy and Olivia Colman, the actresses who previously played Queen Elizabeth on the show.

'Money Heist' exclusive clip from last half of final season

With just five episodes left in the hit Spanish show, Netflix revealed a first look at the second part of the season five, which will air on Friday, December 3.

After ending the first part of season five on a cliffhanger and with the death of a major character, the exclusive clip picks up with the team still trapped inside the Mint of Spain. It shows that The Professor has seemingly left them or is no longer around to help, causing some mild panic about how they will escape and what they should do with the gold.

The scene shows Lisbon, Palermo, Denver, Stockholm, Manila and Rio discussing whether they should use the 90 tonnes of gold they melted from the bank to escape, or leave it behind and save their lives.

Fourth and final season of 'Ozark'

Ozark fans were in for a treat as the streaming platform not only revealed a first look at the fourth and final season but also announced that the 14-episodes that made it up would be split into two parts, coming in 2022. The new clip picked up right after season 3’s shocking finale, showing a bloody Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney) in Mexico.

The Emmy-winning Netflix Original tells the story of a talented financial adviser (Bateman) who gets roped into laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel. He drags his wife (Linney) and their two children from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where they plan to open a casino.

Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’

Netflix also announced a documentary about Kanye West was on the way by sharing a clip. While no specific release date was announced, it is set to come to the streaming platform sometime in 2022. The film was reportedly acquired for roughly $30 million and has been in the making for 21 years. It features rare and never-before-seen footage of the rapper, including home videos.

First look at ‘Bridgerton’ season 2

The wildly popular period romance returns and this time with a focus on a different Bridgerton. Fans of the Shonda Rhimes-produced show were introduced to a new character Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley during the first look clip. The new season will focus on eldest son Anthony Bridgerton and his quest to find a suitable partner.

First look at ‘The Sandman’ live-action adaptation

Neil Gaiman’s comic book The Sandman is being turned into a live-action series and fans got a first look at the coming show during the event. In the nearly one-minute video, a pivotal scene is shown of an occult ritual capturing Morpheus (aka Dream, played by Tom Sturridge) and sets the story for the show in motion. The first season will contain 10 episodes, although a release date has not yet been announced.

‘Cowboy Bebop’ opening sequence

Live-action anime remakes have not always hit the mark, but that hasn’t stopped Netflix from trying with Cowboy Bebop.

The popular anime, which first premiered in Japan in 1998, has been widely acclaimed with some calling it one of the greatest anime series ever. Netflix unveiled the opening credits scene for the show, with fans applauding how well it compared to the animated version.

Cowboy Bebop takes place in a post-apocalyptic world in 2071 and follows a crew of bounty hunters as they chase down the galaxy’s most dangerous criminals. The series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda. The show will premiere on Friday, November 19.

‘Don’t Look Up’ exclusive clip

A new clip from the platform’s anticipated film Don’t Look Up was also shown. The film features a star-studded cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Ariana Grande among others.

In the video, DiCaprio and Lawrence play two low-level astronomers who try to convince the US president (Streep) and her Chief of Staff (Hill) that a comet is fast approaching Earth and to warn mankind. The clip offers another look at the talent-filled satire film which will be released on Friday, December 10.

'The Witcher' season 2 trailers and teasers

It was a big day for The Witcher. During the event, Netflix announced that the fantasy drama, which stars Henry Cavill, was renewed for a third season while also previewing the second season and announcing an anime film and a spin-off aimed and children and families were in the works too.

The first teaser trailer shows Cavill’s Geralt conversing with a monster pal about what he really needs to tell Ciri. The other clip also features Geralt and Ciri as they drink elixer and prepare for battle.

The second season will hit Netflix on Friday, December 17.

The show first aired back in December 2019, so fans have been patiently waiting for quite a while.