Netflix plans to offer video games in push beyond film and TV

Netflix is working on rolling out video game offerings within the next year. Reuters

Netflix, marking its first big move beyond TV shows and films, is planning an expansion into video games and has hired a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive to lead the effort.

Mike Verdu will join Netflix as vice president of game development, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters, the company said on Wednesday.

Mr Verdu was previously Facebook’s vice president in charge of working with developers to bring games and other content to Oculus virtual-reality headsets.

The idea is to offer video games on Netflix’s streaming platform within the next year, a person familiar with the situation said.

The games will appear alongside current fare as a new programming genre — similar to what Netflix did with documentaries or stand-up specials.

The company does not currently plan to charge extra for the content, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

Netflix shares gained as much as 3.3 per cent to $566 in late trading after Bloomberg reported the news. The stock had been up 1.3 per cent this year through Wednesday’s close.

The company has been seeking ways to keep growing, especially in more saturated markets such as the US. That has included building out its children’s programming, opening an online shop to sell merchandise and tapping Steven Spielberg to bring more prestigious movies to its line-up.

The company remains well ahead of streaming rivals such as Disney+ or HBO Max, but it added fewer subscribers than expected in its most recently reported quarter.

Pushing into games would be one of Netflix’s boldest moves yet.

In Mr Verdu, the company has an executive who worked on popular mobile games at Electronic Arts, including titles in the Sims, Plants vs Zombies and Star Wars franchises. He also served as chief creative officer for Zynga between 2009 and 2012.

Netflix will be building out its gaming team in the coming months, the person familiar with the matter said. The company has already started advertising for game development-related positions on its website.

Video games give Netflix another way to lure new customers and also offer something none of its direct competitors currently provides. Walt Disney, AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Amazon all have access to live sports, but they do not have gaming within their main video services.

Netflix already has gaming rights on its successful 'Stranger Things' series. Netflix

Ultimately, the move may make it easier for Netflix to justify price increases in coming years. Games also serve the purpose of helping market existing shows.

Many of the largest tech companies do sell gaming options in addition to their video services. Apple has a platform called Arcade for games — as well as a TV+ service for original video projects. But it charges extra for the gaming.

Evidence of Netflix’s plans to add games has already begun to appear in files hidden deep within the company’s app, research conducted by iOS developer Steve Moser that was shared with Bloomberg showed.

Netflix has previously licensed the rights to games based on its shows — including Stranger Things — but this new initiative is much larger in scope. The Los Gatos, California-based company has yet to settle on a game-development strategy, said the person. In typical Netflix fashion, the company may start with a few games and build from there.

The company also has made earlier forays into interactive programming, such as choose-your-own-adventure-style shows. It created versions of programmes like Carmen Sandiego and Black Mirror in that format, which stops short of being a true video game.

Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-chief executives, have shared their interest in pushing into gaming in recent calls with analysts. They have also identified the battle-royale shooter game Fortnite as a competitor for its customers’ time.

Still, Hollywood studios have a checkered history in the video-game business. Some companies have had a lot of success licensing their movies or TV shows for games, and Warner Bros has created a handful of hit in-house titles over the years.

But Disney, the world’s largest entertainment company, shut down most of its in-house gaming operations after years of unsuccessful efforts. It has since focused on licensing Marvel and Stars Wars properties for games.

Disability on screen Empire — neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis; bipolar disorder; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Rosewood and Transparent — heart issues 24: Legacy — PTSD; Superstore and NCIS: New Orleans — wheelchair-bound Taken and This Is Us — cancer Trial & Error — cognitive disorder prosopagnosia (facial blindness and dyslexia) Grey’s Anatomy — prosthetic leg Scorpion — obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety Switched at Birth — deafness One Mississippi, Wentworth and Transparent — double mastectomy Dragons — double amputee

PAKISTAN SQUAD Pakistan - Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Rumman Raees.

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

