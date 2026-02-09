Putin thanks UAE as Russian general shooting suspect arrested

The UAE was thanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the arrest in Dubai of a man suspected of shooting a Russian military officer.

Mr Putin offered his thanks to President Sheikh Mohamed during a phone call on Saturday night, Russian news agencies said.

A Ukrainian-born Russian citizen was ​extradited to ‍Moscow from Dubai on ⁠suspicion ‌of seriously ⁠injuring Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy ⁠head of Russia's GRU military intelligence service.

Lt Gen Alekseyev is deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff ‌at the Defence Ministry, responsible for intelligence and preparation of data for missile and air strikes on Ukraine, the Suspilne news agency reported.

When Wagner mercenary ‍chief Yevgeny Prigozhin ‍staged a short-lived mutiny in ⁠June 2023, Lt Gen Alekseyev was one of the top officials sent to negotiate with him.

Several senior Russian officers have been assassinated since the start of ⁠the war in ​Ukraine, with Moscow ‍blaming the attacks on Kyiv. In some cases, ⁠Ukrainian ‌military intelligence has claimed responsibility.

The most recent ⁠officer to be killed was the ⁠head of the General Staff's army training directorate, Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, who was killed by a bomb under his car on December 22.

Last week, a prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and Russia following the conclusion of talks in Abu Dhabi.

The exchange came after talks were held in Abu Dhabi between Russia, Ukraine and the US.