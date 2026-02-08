President Sheikh Mohamed and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed discusses bilateral relations with Vladimir Putin

Leaders discuss 'efforts to support security and peace'

February 08, 2026

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed regional developments during a phone call with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral co-operation during their conversation, reported the state news agency Wam.

They also explored regional and international issues of interest, including "current regional developments and efforts aimed at supporting security and stability through dialogue and peaceful solutions".

Last week, a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was agreed following trilateral talks with the US, which took place in Abu Dhabi.

“The exchange involved 314 captives – 157 from each side – bringing the total number exchanged through UAE-mediated efforts to 4,955,” reported state news agency Wam on Thursday evening.

Updated: February 08, 2026, 3:01 PM
