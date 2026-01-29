President Sheikh Mohamed and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Photo: AFP
President Sheikh Mohamed meets Vladimir Putin on start of Russia visit

UAE leader arrived in Moscow to begin official visit

January 29, 2026

President Sheikh Mohamed was met by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday after arriving in Moscow to begin an official visit.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Putin are due to discuss “opportunities to strengthen ties, particularly related to the economy, trade, investment, energy and other sectors that support shared development within the framework of the two countries’ strategic partnership”.

The UAE leader's aircraft was earlier escorted by a formation of military jets as it entered Russian airspace, in a welcoming gesture and show of respect for his visit, state news agency Wam reported.

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, brokered by the US, were held in Abu Dhabi last week. Sheikh Mohamed's last official visit to Russia came last year, when he said UAE-Russia relations were based on mutual trust and respect, as well as deep-rooted and constructive engagement spanning more than 50 years.

Sheikh Mohamed's delegation includes Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of senior Emirati officials.

Updated: January 29, 2026, 12:48 PM
