President Sheikh Mohamed meets Russian presidential envoy in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday held talks in Abu Dhabi with Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's special presidential envoy for foreign investment and economic co-operation.

Mr Dmitriev conveyed the greetings of President Vladimir Putin and shared his appreciation to the UAE for its hosting of the trilateral talks involving the US, Russia and Ukraine.

Those discussions − held in the UAE capital on Friday and Saturday − were praised by US officials for securing “substantial progress” in ongoing efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The talks, which covered aspects of a framework intended to move the sides towards a ceasefire, concluded a day after the heads of delegations from the three countries, including US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in the UAE capital on Friday.

They were received by President Sheikh Mohamed and held a first round of discussions.

The meeting with Mr Dmitriev also covered UAE-Russia relations and opportunities to enhance bilateral ties across various fields, particularly in the economic, investment, and development sectors.