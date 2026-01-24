US-Ukraine-Russia talks in Abu Dhabi conclude

Talks on the second day of the trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the US ended Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon.

They had resumed a day after the heads of delegations from the three countries arrived in the UAE capital on Friday, were received by President Sheikh Mohamed and held a first round of discussions. Further details of the conclusion of the talks were expected to be released later on Saturday but they included "direct engagement" between Russian and Ukrainian officials.

On Friday, the President spoke of his hope that the meeting would contribute to ending the conflict, which began in February 2022.

He stressed the UAE's consistent approach of promoting constructive dialogue and supporting all efforts aimed at finding a diplomatic solution to crises and conflicts worldwide, state news agency Wam reported.

A White House official told The National that the meeting's first day had been “productive”.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, also welcomed the UAE-hosted summit. Sheikh Abdullah said on Friday that he hoped the two-day meeting would provide “tangible steps” towards bringing the war to an end, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE's hosting of the trilateral talks highlighted the international community's confidence in its leading role in supporting peace efforts, he added.

Sheikh Abdullah also praised the work of US President Donald Trump in enabling the high-level talks, where negotiators from the three countries sought ways to make progress in halting the conflict.

Crucial talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said late on Friday that it was too early to draw conclusions on the first day of the talks.

Mr Zelenskyy said senior representatives ‍from Ukraine's armed forces ⁠and ‌military ⁠intelligence would be joining ⁠the talks on Saturday, according to Reuters.

The Ukrainian President said the territorial dispute was a central issue for the talks in the UAE.

“Ukrainian representatives report to me almost every hour – they are currently in the UAE, where a conversation took place today involving the Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations,” said Mr Zelenskyy, in a statement on the Telegram app.

“This is important, as such trilateral meeting formats haven’t happened for a long time.

“They are discussing the parameters for ending the war. By now, they should already have at least some answers from Russia – the key is that Russia must be ready to end this war, the one it itself started. Ukraine’s positions are clear.”

On Friday, discussions included ways to end the war and the “further ⁠logic of the negotiation process”, according to Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

The UAE has mediated 17 prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine since the war broke out, resulting in the release of 4,641 people.

Russia has remained resolute in its demand for Ukraine ‍to give up its entire eastern area of Donbas.

A senior aide of Vladimir Putin's said on Friday, after talks between the Russian President and US envoys, there was no hope of ending the war until a resolution to the ⁠disagreements over territory is found.