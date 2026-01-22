Ukrainian and Russian officials to discuss ending war at Abu Dhabi meeting

Ukrainian and ⁠Russian ​teams will ​have their ‌first trilateral meeting ​with US officials in the ‌UAE, ‍Ukraine's ‍President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

He said meetings would take place on Friday and Saturday, speaking after he ⁠gave ​an address ‍at the ⁠World Economic ‌Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The talks come amid increasing attempts to end the war as its fourth anniversary approaches in February.

Ukraine is under pressure from the US to accept the loss of territory to Russia, which it has so far refused to do.

Moscow has seized about 20 per cent of Ukraine since 2022, including the coal-rich Donbas region and Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia.