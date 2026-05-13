UAE denies reports Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu paid visit

The UAE on Wednesday denied reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or any military delegation had visited the country.

"The UAE reaffirms that its relations with Israel are public and conducted within the framework of the well-known and officially declared Abraham Accords, and are not based on non-transparent or unofficial arrangements," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry added that claims regarding unannounced visits or undisclosed arrangements are "entirely unfounded unless officially announced by the relevant authorities in the UAE".

The Israeli Prime Minister's office said in a post on X that Mr Netanyahu had "secretly" visited the UAE and met President Sheikh Mohamed.

His office added, without elaborating, that the visit "led to a historic breakthrough in relations".