President Sheikh Mohamed thanked by Vladimir Putin in phone call for UAE role in prisoner exchange

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the UAE's role in mediating a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine during a phone call with President Sheikh Mohamed.
The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the nations. Sheikh Mohamed offered his congratulations to Mr Putin a week ahead of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, when the Soviet Union defeated Germany in the Second World War, state news agency Wam reported.
Last month, The National reported how the UAE had helped to negotiate the release of more than 3,770 Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war.
Earlier on Thursday, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, conveyed the UAE's greetings during a meeting with Mr Putin in Moscow, Wam said. Also in attendance was Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE ambassador to Russia.
