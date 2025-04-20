UAE mediates release of 538 Ukrainian and Russian prisoners in largest exchange of war

The Ukraine and Russia freed 538 prisoners of war on Saturday following negotiations by the UAE, representing the largest exchange since the conflict broke out between the nations more than three years ago.

The successful talks led to the release of 246 Ukrainian captives, 246 Russian captives, plus the swap of 31 wounded Ukrainians and another 15 injured Russian citizens.

It brings the number of prisoners released by the warring countries with UAE assistance to 3,771.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its appreciation to both Russia and Ukraine for their co-operation with what was the 14th such mission conducted by the Emirates.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to securing a peaceful solution to the deadly conflict and mitigating the humanitarian impact of the fighting, in a statement shared by state news agency Wam.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a statement on X, welcomed the release of citizens and thanked the Emirates for the part it had played in the mediation.

“Our people are home – one of the best pieces of news that can be. Another 277 warriors have returned home from Russian captivity,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

“The warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the border guards. They defended Mariupol and other directions in the Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk regions.

“I thank everyone who made this return of our people possible. I am especially grateful to the United Arab Emirates for their mediation.

“We remember all those who remain in captivity. We are searching for everyone who could be there. We must bring them all home.”

The prisoner exchange was confirmed as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a truce “based on humanitarian reasons” to mark Easter in east Ukraine from Saturday evening until midnight on Sunday.

However, Mr Zelenskyy said Russian troops were continuing their shelling and assaults along the front line with Ukraine.

Just hours after the order for the truce was meant to have come into effect, air-raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and several other Ukrainian regions, with Mr Zelenskyy accusing Russia of continuing its attacks.

“Across various frontline directions, there have already been 59 cases of Russian shelling and five assaults by Russian units,” Mr Zelenskyy said on social media, quoting a report early on Sunday from Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky.

