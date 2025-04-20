Russia continuing attacks on Ukraine despite Putin's Easter truce, Zelenskyy says

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russian</a> troops are continuing their shelling and assaults along the front line with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> despite Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a brief Easter truce, Ukrainian leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy/" target="_blank">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> said on Sunday. Just hours after the order for the truce was meant to have come into effect, air-raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and several other Ukrainian regions, with Mr Zelenskyy accusing Russia of continuing its attacks. "Across various frontline directions, there have already been 59 cases of Russian shelling and five assaults by Russian units," Mr Zelenskyy said on social media, quoting a report early on Sunday from Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky. He said that in the six hours up to midnight on Saturday Ukrainian time, there were "387 instances of shelling and 19 assaults by Russian forces", with drones "used by Russians 290 times". "Overall, as of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/19/russias-putin-declares-easter-truce-in-ukraine/" target="_blank">Easter</a> morning, we can state that the Russian army is attempting to create the general impression of a ceasefire, while in some areas still continuing isolated attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine," Mr Zelenskyy said. If implemented, the 30-hour truce would be the most significant pause in the fighting throughout the three-year Russia-Ukraine conflict. Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin/" target="_blank">Putin</a>'s order to halt all combat over the Easter weekend came after months of efforts by US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> to get Moscow and Kyiv to agree a ceasefire. On Friday, Washington threatened to withdraw from talks if no progress was made. Mr Putin announced the Easter truce in televised comments during a meeting with chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov. Mr Zelenskyy responded by saying Ukraine would follow suit, and proposed extending the truce beyond Sunday, despite accusing Russia of having already broken its promises. "Russia must fully comply with the conditions of the ceasefire. Ukraine's proposal to implement and extend the ceasefire for 30 days after midnight tonight remains on the table," Mr Zelenskyy said on Sunday. Earlier he suggested that "30 days could give peace a chance", while pointing out that Mr Putin had already rejected a proposed 30-day full and unconditional ceasefire. Mr Putin said the truce for the Easter holiday was motivated by "humanitarian reasons". While he expected Ukraine to comply, he said that Russian troops "must be ready to resist possible breaches of the truce and provocations by the enemy". Mr Putin said the truce would show "how sincere is the Kyiv's regime's readiness, its desire and ability to observe agreements and participate in a process of peace talks". Previous attempts at holding ceasefires for Easter in April 2022 and Orthodox Christmas in January 2023 were not implemented after both sides failed to agree. "For millions of Ukrainians, Easter is one of the most important holidays. And millions of Ukrainians will go to church," Mr Zelenskyy said in a Saturday evening address. "Over the years of this full-scale war, Russian attacks have destroyed or damaged more than 600 churches, prayer houses and places of worship."