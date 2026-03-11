UAE weather warning issued as rain hits Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Drivers were urged to be vigilant after rain swept across parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Wednesday morning, with more wet weather to come.

Abu Dhabi Police said drivers should “exercise caution due to the rainy weather”, which hampered visibility on the emirate's roads.

The force said motorists should follow variable speed limits posted on electronic road signs during the hazardous conditions.

The wet weather, coupled with leaden skies, made for a challenging commute for drivers travelling between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The National Centre of Meteorology said a period of unstable weather could persist across the Emirates until Sunday.

Play Rain sweeps across the UAE as commuters tackle wet weather Play 00:24

Abu Dhabi also experienced intermittent showers on Tuesday. Further rainfall is expected, particularly in western and coastal areas, which will be accompanied by high winds and dust.

The NCM said winds could reach speeds of up to 50kph in some areas on Wednesday, with further powerful gusts in store for the rest of the week.

The NCM had previously issued a yellow alert – asking people to be on the lookout for adverse weather and rough seas – which is in place until noon on Wednesday.