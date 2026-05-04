Strengthening UAE's industrial base is a necessity, Dr Sultan Al Jaber says

It is a necessity to invest in strengthening the UAE's industrial base, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said on Monday.

The industrial sector plays a key role in the national economy, with its contribution having reached Dh200 billion ($54.45 billion) – an increase of 70 per cent.

"It provides us resilience and the ability to adapt. It protects our economy from the volatility of global markets. And it strengthens our capacity to endure and remain steadfast when we are tested," Dr Al Jaber told delegates at the Make it in the Emirates event in Abu Dhabi.

“Those who manufacture, own their decisions. Those who build, own their future. And those who combine both ... secure their sovereignty and resilience.”

Iran's unprovoked attacks on the UAE this year have not shaken the country's resolve and that experience did not change "who we are ... and revealed our determination".

"There are nations that use crises to learn, adapt and advance. This is the UAE – steadfast in its principles … bold in its action … and clear in its direction," Dr Al Jaber said in his keynote address at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

More to follow ...