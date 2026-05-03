Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates tunnelling work for Dubai Metro Blue Line

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday inaugurated tunnelling work for the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

It is scheduled to open on September 9, 2029, and has a budget of Dh20.5 billion, with 14 stations to serve one million people. It is hoped the project will reduce congestion on the emirate’s roads by 20 per cent.

Of the 30km line, a little over half of it will be underground, Sheikh Mohammed said.

“10,000 engineers and workers are racing against time, with a budget of Dh20 billion, to deliver the line by September 9, 2029, alongside a further Dh34 billion investment in the Gold Line,” he wrote on X.

“Our major projects to reshape the new Dubai continue… a new global airport, next generation transport networks, a renewed international financial centre, and AI powered digital infrastructure and government services, with more to follow in the coming months.

“We are the city most prepared for the future in the world. Those who invest in Dubai are investing in the future.”

What is the Dubai Metro Blue Line?

The project’s 14 stations will connect with the existing Green and Red lines, and serve expanding neighbourhoods such as Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai International City.

When completed, the Metro network will be 131km long with 78 stations served by 168 trains.

The ambitious public transport drive is central to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which has easier commuting among its priorities.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said the Blue Line would connect five principal urban regions – Bur Dubai/Deira, Downtown/Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Marina/JBR and Expo City Dubai.

What about the Dubai Metro Gold Line?

Last month, Dubai unveiled ambitious plans for a new Dh34 billion ($9 billion) Metro Gold Line to serve more than 1.5 million residents.

The expansion is set to pass through 15 key areas of the city and connect to dozens of real estate developments under construction, as well as the coming Etihad Rail passenger train services.

The underground 42km route will extend the length of the vast network by a further 35 per cent and is due to open on September 9, 2032 – 23 years to the day since the launch of Dubai Metro in 2009.