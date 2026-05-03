Gulf states back Bahrain as it targets alleged Iran-linked networks

Gulf states have rallied behind Bahrain after its king accused Iran of interference and aggression, with the Gulf Co-operation Council pledging full support for Manama's security measures.

GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said the bloc stands in "full solidarity" with Bahrain in all actions taken to protect its stability and the safety of its citizens. He stressed that Bahrain's security is "an integral part" of the collective security of GCC member states, warning that the six-country alliance would act as one against any threats.

The statement comes after Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa issued a strongly worded warning to Tehran, calling on Iran to stop interfering in the kingdom's internal affairs and those of other Gulf states. He accused Iran of carrying out what he described as "heinous aggression" targeting Bahrain's security and stability.

Other Gulf capitals have echoed the same position, with officials across the region condemning Iranian actions and reaffirming support for Bahrain.

All six GCC countries were attacked during Iran's retaliation campaign launched in response to US and Israeli strikes in late February. While Tehran said it was targeting US interests, missiles and drones hit a range of sites across the Gulf, including energy infrastructure, airports, residential areas and hotels. The conflict has spurred the Gulf towards collective deterrence, with leaders pushing to accelerate a joint air and missile defence shield.

Bahrain said its air defences intercepted 194 Iranian missiles and 523 drones before a ceasefire took hold on April 8. The kingdom, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, has since moved to tighten internal security measures.

Play 00:23 President Sheikh Mohamed meets King of Bahrain

King Hamad said the recent escalation had exposed individuals he accused of co-operating with external adversaries, describing such actions as "betrayal that cannot be forgiven". He warned that loyalty to the state was non-negotiable and said accountability would be enforced.

A Bahraini court has sentenced five people to life in prison for plotting "terrorist and hostile acts" with Iran, while another 25 were jailed for up to 10 years for supporting Iranian attacks. The kingdom has also revoked the citizenship of 69 individuals accused of sympathising with Tehran.

In March, Bahrain charged 14 people with spying for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with allegations including receiving funds, leaking state secrets and undergoing military training.

At a GCC summit in Jeddah last week, leaders underlined the importance of intensifying military integration and accelerating the completion of a joint early warning system against ballistic missiles.