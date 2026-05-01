UAE launches Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships scheme

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday launched the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships scheme.

It is hoped the initiative will establish a new pathway to prepare specialised government leaders aligned with national priorities for the economy, technology and policymaking.

Sheikh Mohammed, alongside Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, met members of the first cohort of Emirati talent from government entities.

Academic programmes offered under the scholarships focus on strengthening analytical capabilities, understanding global economic shifts and applying artificial intelligence to support government decision-making. The programmes are delivered in collaboration with global institutions including the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, New York University Abu Dhabi, Georgetown University and the University of Oxford.

“Development breakthroughs are driven by governments that are flexible, continuously learning and capable of understanding the world and turning knowledge into decisions – and decisions into results,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “Continuous learning is continuous progress. Our goal is to translate knowledge gained in universities into tangible impact that benefits societies.”

Creating experts

The programmes aim to develop expertise in economic policy and AI, enabling participants to contribute to growth, digital transformation and evidence-based policymaking.

The scheme reflects a broader push to align education with real government needs, invest in national talent and build a model that links advanced knowledge with practical application.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the scheme reflected a practical shift in how government talent is developed, moving from broad training to specialised programmes aligned directly with the needs of government.

The programmes are designed to equip participants with the ability to analyse change and ensure more effective and responsive government decisions, he added.