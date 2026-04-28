Abu Dhabi road tolls: What are the charges, fines and how to register as new gates are introduced

Abu Dhabi will activate two new road toll gates next week in the first expansion of the major transport network since its launch more than five years ago.

The additional charging points, at Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street in Ghantoot and on Wahat Al Karama Street at the entrance to and exit from Sheikh Zayed Street, will increase the number of gates on the Darb system to six.

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said the gates would be activated on Monday, May 4 and would be in operation 24 hours a day.

The launch of the Ghantoot toll gate on the busy E11 motorway will mean many Dubai motorists who commute to Abu Dhabi will incur charges for the first time.

A message on the electronic signboard at the Ghantoot gate urges drivers to sign up for the Darb system before it becomes operational.

The existing four toll gates are located at key entrance points to the city. They are on Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge and Musaffah Bridge.

What are the charges?

Drivers will be charged Dh4 each time they cross the new road toll gates, marking a change to the existing pricing structure.

Motorists pay Dh4 for travelling through the emirate's four operational Darb toll gates during two peak-hour periods – from 7am to 9am and from 3pm to 7pm – from Monday to Saturday. They are free to cross outside those times.

Senior citizens, people with disabilities, low-income people and retirees are exempt from the charges, the ITC stated.

How to register

Motorists must register for the scheme or face fines once the new gates are activated.

Drivers can sign up by entering their email address in the Darb app or on the website.

They will then be asked to enter their traffic number, Emirates ID and mobile number to enrol in the Darb system.

Users will then be able to register their vehicles and will have to pay Dh100 to set up their e-wallet through which toll gate fees will be collected.

Drivers can top up their e-wallet whenever necessary to ensure they have sufficient credit.

What are the fines?

Drivers who pass through toll gates without registering with the Darb system will be given a 10-day grace period to sign up for the scheme.

Once the grace period has passed, they will be fined Dh100 if they have not registered.

A Dh200 fine will be imposed for a second offence and Dh400 for a third.

Those who pass through the gates without sufficient balance will be given a five-day period to top up their account and will face a Dh50 fine if they do not do so.

A Dh10,000 fine will be handed out to anyone who alters a vehicle's licence plate to evade the payment of fees.

A Dh10,000 penalty will be imposed for damaging any of the electronic payment machines or toll gates.

Why were road tolls introduced?

Abu Dhabi's road toll system came into force in January 2021. It was introduced as part of government efforts to reduce congestion and encourage people to use public transport.

The capital's population has grown steadily in the years since its launch, putting pressure on its road network as the number of registered cars has increased.

The ITC confirmed that the locations of the two gates were based on specialised traffic studies that took into account traffic density, mobility patterns and the availability of alternative roads in their vicinity.

Alternative routes

The ITC said commuters using the Al Qurm Toll Gate – on Wahat Al Karama Street – can use Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street or Arabian Gulf Street as alternative routes.

The Al Qurm gate has been introduced in an effort to ease congestion on Sheikh Khalifa Street.

For the Ghantoot Toll Gate, the Roads and Transport Authority said motorists can also use Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street.