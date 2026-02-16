Ramadan 2026: Dubai's Salik to reduce toll fees for iftar

Dubai's road toll operator Salik is to reduce charges when motorists travel to break their fast during Ramadan.

Low-peak toll fees of Dh4 ($1.08) will be in place from 5pm until 2am from Monday to Saturday under a variable pricing strategy introduced for the holy month. Drivers typically pay Dh6 to cross Salik toll gates in Dubai from Monday to Saturday, during two set peak periods of 6am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm.

Ramadan is expected to begin in the UAE on Thursday, but the exact start will be determined when the country's moon-sighting committee gathers on Tuesday evening.

Muslims can break their daily fast – one of the cornerstones of Ramadan – after maghrib prayers. The prayers are calculated to take place between 6.22pm and 6.35pm during the holy month.

Ramadan Salik charges: Monday to Saturday

Peak charges (Dh6): 9am to 5pm

Low-peak charges: (Dh4): 7am to 9am and 5pm to 2am

Off-peak (free): 2am to 7am

Ramadan Salik charges: Sunday

Peak charges (Dh4): 9am to 5pm

Low-peak (Dh4): 7am to 9am and 5pm to 2am

Off-peak (free): 2am to 7am

Revised fees

Salik introduced peak and off-peak toll charges in January 2025. The move increased the cost of travelling during designated peak hours – in mornings and evenings – from the flat Dh4 fee to Dh6.

The number of Salik gates in Dubai increased to 10 in November 2024, when gates at the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and at Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road were activated.