Abu Dhabi to activate two new toll gates on May 4

Transport authorities in Abu Dhabi have installed two new road toll gates, with motorists set to be charged from next month.

The additional charging points – which bring the number of gates in the Darb network to six – are positioned at Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street in Ghantoot and on Wahat Al Karama Street at the entrance and exit of Sheikh Zayed Street.

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said the gates will be activated on Monday 4 and will be in operation 24 hours a day.

The department said the road toll network had been expanded in an effort to cut congestion, particularly during peak hours.

Drivers will be charged Dh4 each time they cross the road toll gates. It was not made clear if this will be a flat fee in effect at all times of the day, or only during peak hours.

Motorists pay Dh4 for travelling through the emirate's four operational Darb toll gates from 7am until 9am and from 3pm to 7pm, from Monday to Saturday. They are free to pass outside of those times.

Senior citizens, people with disabilities, low-income citizens and retired citizens will be exempt from the charges, the ITC stated.

The ITC confirmed that the locations of the two gates were based on specialised traffic studies that took into account traffic density, mobility patterns and the availability of alternative roads in their vicinity.

The ITC said commuters using the Al Qurm Toll Gate – on Wahat Al Karama Street – can use Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street or Arabian Gulf Street as alternative routes.

For the Ghantoot Toll Gate, the authority said motorists can also use Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street.

Growing road toll network

Abu Dhabi's road toll system came into force in January 2021. It was introduced as part of government efforts to reduce congestion and encourage people to use public transport.

The capital's population has grown steadily in the years since its launch, putting pressure on its road network as the number of cars registered increases.

The current toll gates are positioned at key entrance points to the city. They are on Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge and Musaffah Bridge.