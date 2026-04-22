The new Ghantoot road toll gate will be activated on May 4. Antonie Robertson / The National
The new Ghantoot road toll gate will be activated on May 4. Antonie Robertson / The National
The new Ghantoot road toll gate will be activated on May 4. Antonie Robertson / The National
The new Ghantoot road toll gate will be activated on May 4. Antonie Robertson / The National

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi to activate two new toll gates on May 4

Charging points installed in Ghantoot and on Wahat Al Karama Street

The National

April 22, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

Transport authorities in Abu Dhabi have installed two new road toll gates, with motorists set to be charged from next month.

The additional charging points – which bring the number of gates in the Darb network to six – are positioned at Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street in Ghantoot and on Wahat Al Karama Street at the entrance and exit of Sheikh Zayed Street.

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said the gates will be activated on Monday 4 and will be in operation 24 hours a day.

The department said the road toll network had been expanded in an effort to cut congestion, particularly during peak hours.

Drivers will be charged Dh4 each time they cross the road toll gates. It was not made clear if this will be a flat fee in effect at all times of the day, or only during peak hours.

Motorists pay Dh4 for travelling through the emirate's four operational Darb toll gates from 7am until 9am and from 3pm to 7pm, from Monday to Saturday. They are free to pass outside of those times.

Senior citizens, people with disabilities, low-income citizens and retired citizens will be exempt from the charges, the ITC stated.

The ITC confirmed that the locations of the two gates were based on specialised traffic studies that took into account traffic density, mobility patterns and the availability of alternative roads in their vicinity.

The ITC said commuters using the Al Qurm Toll Gate – on Wahat Al Karama Street – can use Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street or Arabian Gulf Street as alternative routes.

For the Ghantoot Toll Gate, the authority said motorists can also use Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street.

Growing road toll network

Abu Dhabi's road toll system came into force in January 2021. It was introduced as part of government efforts to reduce congestion and encourage people to use public transport.

The capital's population has grown steadily in the years since its launch, putting pressure on its road network as the number of cars registered increases.

The current toll gates are positioned at key entrance points to the city. They are on Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge and Musaffah Bridge.

Updated: April 22, 2026, 7:04 PM

Most popular today

1

Iran war latest: Iran vows retaliation against US 'armed piracy' after ship seizure in Gulf of Oman

2

Dubai unveils underground $9bn Metro Gold Line to serve 1.5 million passengers

3

Cartoon for April 22, 2026

4

President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks in Abu Dhabi with Syrian leader Al Shara

5

President Sheikh Mohamed meets BlackRock CEO and holds call with Musk

6

No one can hear you screen: US Space Command keeps watch on Iran's missile launches

7

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you

8

No ticket needed: Zayed International Airport opens to visitors with Shopping Pass

9

From bunk beds to sofa seats: Airlines offering new ways to sleep in economy

10

UAE economy highly resilient, ambassador to US says after Trump discusses possible currency swap