Dubai unveils $9bn Metro Gold Line linking city to suburbs and Etihad Rail

Dubai on Wednesday unveiled ambitious plans for a new Dh34 billion ($9 billion) Metro Gold Line to serve more than 1.5 million residents, in what is being hailed as the largest transportation project in the emirate's history.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the significant Dubai Metro expansion would pass through 15 key areas of the city and connect to key real estate developments under construction.

The 42km route will extend the length of the vast Dubai Metro network by a further 25 per cent and is due to open on September 9, 2032, 23 years to the day since the milestone launch of Dubai Metro in 2009.

“We are pleased to announce the largest transportation project in Dubai: a new 42km metro line,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

“It will pass through 15 key strategic areas across the city, serve approximately 1.5 million residents, and strengthen connectivity to 55 major real estate developments currently under construction.”

Sheikh Mohammed said the announcement of the mega project served to demonstrate Dubai's investment in its future.

“Our landmark projects to position Dubai as the world’s best city to live in are on track. Our future endeavours will not stop; rather, they will accelerate.

“Our plan is to build a better future for millions of people. We stand by our words and deliver on them.”

Boosting connectivity

Authorities said the new Gold Line will include 18 new stations and will feature the first fully integrated underground route in the emirate.

The route will span from the heart of old Dubai in Al Ghubaiba to Jumeirah Golf Estates and will be linked to the long-standing green and red lines and Etihad Rail, which is set to launch passenger services before the end of the year.

A map setting out the expanded Dubai Metro network shows the Gold Line cutting through large parts of the city, within reach of densely populated areas such as Al Barsha, Jumeirah Village Circle, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Motor City, MBR City and Business Bay.

It will carry up to 465,000 passengers a day after 2040, offering a major boost to Dubai's long-term drive to encourage commuters to swap cars for public transport.

It will boast an advanced tunnel network, which will be double the size of the Dubai Metro's existing tunnel infrastructure.

Future of transport takes shape

The launch of the Gold Line is the latest step forward for Dubai's fast-growing Metro network, as the emirate's leadership seeks to keep pace with a growing population.

The major rail plan is critical to Dubai's efforts to boost connectivity and encourage drivers to shift to public transport to ease congestion, amid the emirate's population boom.

Dubai had previously announced that the Dubai Metro Blue Line was primed to launch in September 2029, marking the 20th anniversary of the launch of Dubai Metro.

The Dh20.5 billion project will include 14 new stations, connect with the existing Green and Red lines, and serve expanding neighbourhoods such as Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai International City.

It will add 30km to the Metro network, 15.5km of which will be underground. When completed, the Metro network will be 131km long with 78 stations served by 168 trains.