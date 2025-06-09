The Dh18 billion project will include 14 new stations. Dubai Media Office
News

UAE

Work begins on Dubai Metro's Blue Line mega project as first station is revealed

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces laying of project’s foundation stone

The National

June 09, 2025

Work is under way on Dubai Metro’s Blue Line project, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Monday.

He wrote on X that the foundation stone for the line’s first station has been laid, adding that it represents an “architectural icon”. Located in the Dubai Creek Harbour area, it will be called the Emaar Properties station and will be the highest metro station in the world at 74 metres.

“During the laying of the foundation stone for the first station on the Dubai Metro's Blue Line, which has a total benefit valued at Dh56 billion, the station represents an architectural icon that will be added to Dubai's cultural icons,” he said. “It will be the first station on the Blue Line, which will extend 30km, bringing the total length of Dubai's railways to 131km and 78 stations.”

He added that the Dubai Metro has transported more than 2.5 billion people since its launch, at an average of 900,000 per day, and that the new route will be a “major addition” to the emirate’s transport infrastructure. “We continue to develop the city … we continue to build the best city to live in the world,” he concluded.

What do we know about the Blue Line?

The Blue Line is set to transform the north-east of the city, easing traffic congestion and establishing a direct link with Dubai International Airport. The Dh18 billion project will include 14 new stations and add 30km to the Metro network, with 15.5km underground.

The expansion is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which has easier commuting among its top priorities, to cater for a fast-growing population.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said the Blue Line would connect five principal urban regions of Dubai – Bur Dubai/Deira, Downtown/Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Marina/JBR and Expo City Dubai.

When completed, the Metro network will be 131km long and encompass 78 stations served by 168 trains. The number of Dubai Metro passengers is expected to exceed 300 million in 2026 and reach 320 million by 2031, Dubai Media Office reports.

Where will it go?

The new line will comprise two main routes that start with connections from the Red and Green Lines. The first route is to begin in Al Jaddaf at the Creek Interchange Station on the Green Line and will cross Dubai Creek on a 1.3km bridge.

The route will pass through new stations at Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour and Ras Al Khor, before reaching Dubai International City 1, which is an interchange station. The line continues towards Dubai International City 2 and 3 and on to Dubai Silicon Oasis, with the route ending at Academic City. This part of the line section is to span 21km and include 10 stations.

The second route connects with the Red Line in Al Rashidiya at the Centrepoint interchange station. It will connect with new stations at Mirdif and Al Warqaa, before connecting with the interchange station at Dubai International City 1. The new line on this section is to be 9km and will include four stations. The travel time between these destinations is expected to be from 10 to 25 minutes.

The project also includes the construction of a metro depot at Al Ruwayyah 3, beyond Academic City. The project is scheduled to be finished in 2029, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Metro.

Dubai Metro Blue Line – in pictures

The Dh18 billion ($4.9 billion) Blue Line project will include 14 new stations and add 30km to the Dubai Metro network. All images: Dubai Media Office
The expansion is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, launched in January last year, which identified easier commuting among its priorities to cater for a fast-growing population
More than half, 15.5km, of the Blue Line will be underground
When completed, the Dubai Metro network will be 131km long, encompassing 78 stations served by 168 trains
The Blue Line is scheduled to be finished in 2029
The design of the new stations will be largely in keeping with those on the current network
