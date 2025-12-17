RTA officials meet at Blue Line concrete plant

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority on Wednesday released images from inside the concrete production plant in International City that is key to the Dubai Metro Blue Line project.
This came as the Dubai Metro Blue Line’s supervisory board held a meeting at the site to discuss the project’s progress.
The line is 12 per cent completed and on track to meet the target of 30 per cent by the end of 2026. Completion is scheduled for 2029.
The authority said more than 3,000 workers are assigned across 12 sites, alongside 500 engineers and international experts to oversee construction, with 400,000 cubic metres of excavation now completed.
Mattar Al Tayer, the authority’s director general, inspected the ready-mix concrete plant and listened to a presentation on its production capacity.
What is the Dubai Metro Blue Line?
The Blue Line is scheduled to open in September 2029 − marking the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Metro.
The Dh20.5 billion ($5.58 billion) project features 14 new stations that will connect with the existing Green and Red lines, and serve expanding neighbourhoods such as Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai International City.
It will add 30km to the Metro network − 15.5km of which will be underground. When complete, the network will be 131km long, with 78 stations served by 168 trains.
This public transport drive is central to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which includes improved commuting among its priorities.
The RTA said the Blue Line would connect five principal urban regions – Bur Dubai/Deira, Downtown/Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Marina/JBR and Expo City Dubai.
