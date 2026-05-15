Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by 45 days

Israel and Lebanon ⁠have agreed to a ​45-day extension of a ceasefire US ⁠President Donald Trump announced last month, the US State Department said on Friday.

The State Department has described the Israel-Lebanon talks – held in Washington on Thursday and Friday – as “highly productive” and said the countries would reconvene negotiations on June 2 and June 3.

“The April ⁠16 cessation of hostilities will ​be ⁠extended by ‌45 days to enable further progress,” ​State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said on X.

It was the third round of talks in Washington since Israel intensified air attacks on Lebanon after Hezbollah fired missiles at ​Israel on March ‌2, three days ⁠into the US-Israeli war ​on Iran. Israel had ​widened ‌its ground invasion into Lebanon's south last ⁠month.

Mr Pigott said that in addition to the diplomatic effort, a parallel track be launched at the Pentagon on May 29 with military delegations from both countries.

"We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border," he said.