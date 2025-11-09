Dubai Metro Blue Line 10% complete, RTA says

The Dubai Metro Blue Line is 10 per cent complete and scheduled to reach the 30 per cent stage by the end of next year, the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority announced on Sunday.

The authority said more than 3,000 workers are assigned across 12 sites, alongside 500 engineers and international experts to oversee construction, with 400,000 cubic metres of excavation now completed.

The target is for 30 per cent completion by the end of 2026, with the entire project to be finished by September 2029.

Two ready-mix concrete plants and two pre-cast concrete production yards have been established in Al Ruwayyah 3 and International City, with 11 traffic diversions set up in construction areas.

“The project supports the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 by linking Dubai’s fifth urban area to the Metro network, enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors, and realising the ‘20-minute city’ concept, which enables access to more than 80 per cent of essential services within 20 minutes of travel,” said Mattar Al Tayer, the authority’s director general.

What is the Dubai Metro Blue Line?

The Blue Line is scheduled to open in September 2029, marking the 20th anniversary of the founding of Dubai Metro.

The Dh20.5 billion ($5.58 billion) project features 14 new stations that will connect with the existing Green and Red lines, and serve expanding neighbourhoods such as Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai International City.

It will add 30km to the Metro network, 15.5km of which will be underground. When complete, the network will be 131km long, with 78 stations served by 168 trains.

The public transport drive is central to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which has better commuting among its priorities.

Dubai's RTA said the Blue Line would connect five principal urban regions – Bur Dubai/Deira, Downtown/Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Marina/JBR and Expo City Dubai.

