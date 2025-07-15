Dubai Metro Blue Line project to disrupt Mirdif traffic, RTA warns

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Tuesday warned motorists of traffic diversions in the Mirdif area as construction work is set to begin on the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

The authority also advised drivers to use alternative routes where possible and to plan their trips in advance.

The roundabout intersection between 5th and 8th street near City Centre Mirdif will be closed, with a diversion in place. This will also be the case in the opposite direction, from 8th to 5th street towards Algeria Street.

An alternative access road will be provided for City Centre Mirdif mall visitors, the authority added, with an available U-turn in place for residents near Ghoroob Square.

What is Dubai Metro Blue Line?

Work began on the Metro project in June after an announcement from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The Blue Line is set to transform the north-east of the city, easing traffic congestion and establishing a direct link with Dubai International Airport. The Dh18 billion ($4,9 billion) project will include 14 new stations and add 30km to the Metro network, with 15.5km of it underground.

The expansion is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which has easier commuting among its top priorities to cater for a fast-growing population.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said the Blue Line would connect five principal urban regions of Dubai – Bur Dubai/Deira, Downtown/Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Marina/JBR and Expo City Dubai.

When completed, the Metro network will be 131km long and encompass 78 stations served by 168 trains. The number of Dubai Metro passengers is expected to exceed 300 million in 2026 and reach 320 million by 2031, Dubai Media Office reports.

