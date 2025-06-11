Dubai Metro Blue Line: Property prices set to surge in 20-minute city

The Dubai Metro Blue Line is being seen as a “radical expansion” of public transport with major knock-on effects for tourism, property prices, traffic congestion, the environment, people's health and more.

Blue Line stations could even become destinations in their own right, with neighbourhoods popping up around them, along with shops and cafes used by residents. Passengers would be bolstering the aim of the “20-minute city” – a concept being embraced in Dubai where people could access essentials such as shops, schools, hospitals and more without using a car.

The expansion could also boost property prices in areas within a 10-minute walk to a station by 10 to 15 per cent and further contribute to a “cultural shift” in changing perceptions about taking the Metro from people who have not previously considered taking the train.

The National spoke to experts in multiple fields – from transport to property – to gauge the effect the line might have.

It comes after Monday’s announcement that construction on the megaproject had begun with the foundation stone for the first station at Dubai Creek Harbour laid.

The Dh18 billion ($4.9 billion) Blue Line project will include 14 new stations, connect with the existing Green and Red lines, and serve expanding neighbourhood such as Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai International City, when it opens in 2029.

“The Blue Line is a radical expansion of the Dubai Metro network,” said Paulo Anciaes, principal researcher in transport and health at University College London. “Even the unserved areas will benefit from the new lines, as the whole public transport network will become more connected.”

Monica Menendez, professor of civil and urban engineering at New York University Abu Dhabi, said it will lift numbers across the entire network.

“The Blue Line will improve overall accessibility and, as a result, help drive demand for the entire Metro network, as well as the Etihad Rail system,” said Prof Menendez.

Meanwhile, Mario Volpi, head of brokerage at Novvi Properties, said the line would lift property prices generally in areas served and would make Dubai Creek Harbour one of Dubai's red-hot areas.

Stations as destinations

The first station to be revealed, Emaar Properties Station, has been described as an “architectural icon”, with Dubai saying it will be the tallest metro station in the world at 74 metres.

Renderings show a soaring structure evoking a type of gateway. And while some might consider a station an afterthought, it is possible these might become destinations in their own right.

Mr Anciaes pointed to St Pancras Station in London. After a redesign in 2007, it became a local hub with its cafes and shops used by nearby residents and workers, as well as passengers.

While in Japan, everything from top restaurants to farmers' markets can be found within train stations.

“Studies in London have shown the enormous economic potential of investment in station buildings and surrounding public spaces,” said Mr Anciaes. He pointed to a 2020 report by consultancy Steer that identified links between station investment and substantial increases in house prices, tertiary employment and developments close to the station.

Furthermore, he highlighted how some stations have even become tourist attractions due to architecture or historical significance, such as Antwerp Central Station in Belgium and the Moscow Metro.

“That said, long-term success depends on a metro system that is convenient, efficient and well-connected,” Prof Menendez added.

A boost for property prices

The planned Blue Line route covers rapidly expanding residential districts of Dubai such as Mirdif and Dubai Creek Harbour. Emaar has also purchased a large plot of land in Ras Al Khor, to be served by the Metro, with future development potential.

Mr Volpi said as the market stands now, areas within walkable distance to the Metro − 10 minutes − could see between 10 to 15 per cent price increases. “This is a major game changer,” he said. “This is going to connect the whole city.”

The property expert said people who perhaps could not afford certain areas could now consider these outlying neighbourhoods that will be connected to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and DIFC once the line opens.

He also said Dubai Creek Harbour itself was going to benefit hugely as, along with the Metro, the Creek Tower was being redesigned. “These two things will put real estate [in Dubai Creek Harbour] right on the map.”

Developers are already thinking about access to public transport. Wasl, for example, said the expansion of Jumeirah Golf Estates would have direct access to the Etihad Rail station currently under construction within the project, and planned connection to the Dubai Metro.

What about areas not served by Dubai Metro?

Dubai’s population continues to swell, with the emirate’s statistics centre on June 11 showing the population was 3,955,632 – up from 3,747,901 on the same date in 2024.

While Dubai Metro has transported more than 2.5 billion people since its launch in 2009, transport chiefs say, the surge in people arriving in the city still has knock on effects on the roads, with toll operator Salik increasing prices to partly address this.

Mr Anciaes said the Blue Line would cut car dependency and reduce congestion and emissions. Even unserved areas in the city could benefit.

“People in those areas can take a bus to access the network and then complete the rest of their trip by the Metro,” he said.

“It will also contribute to public health because trips by public transport always involve some walking from and to and inside the stations. And walking is one of the most effective ways of including physical activity in daily life.”

The track ahead

What is also crucial, however, is connectivity. Passengers must be able to access interchanges, transfer between buses and rail easily, and use as few tickets as possible to get the most out of networks that are costly to build. Building a station just isn’t enough.

“A truly integrated transport system also requires a unified payment solution, co-ordinated transfer schedules, a single digital platform for planning and booking intermodal [more than one form of transportation] journeys,” said Prof Menendez.

“Adding this third metro line is a positive step towards building a more sustainable mobility system in Dubai − but I hope it’s just the beginning,” she said.

“While it may be unrealistic to serve the entire city − especially low-density areas − exclusively through a metro network, the Metro can serve as the backbone of a larger public transportation system.”

