Changes to reduce travel time on key Dubai Metro route come into effect today

Travellers on Dubai Metro's red line will no longer have to switch trains at Jebel Ali station from Monday.

The move by the city's Roads and Transport Authority has been introduced to reduce the amount of time passengers spend in transit.

A Y Junction format is being introduced, this means trains from the Ibn Battuta station in Jebel Ali will alternate between trips to UAE Exchange and the Expo 2020 stations.

"Passengers no longer need to interchange at Jebel Ali metro station. The commuters travelling from Ibn Battuta station to UAE Exchange can now benefit from a direct journey, while those heading to Gardens - EXPO 2020 can conveniently board a train directly to their destination," said Hassan Al Mutawa, the RTA's director of rail operation.

The move will greatly reduce crowds, as well as waiting times, he added.

A lower number of train kilometres, he said, would also help to reduce the amount of energy consumed.

"These enhancements represent a monumental leap for passengers using Dubai Metro Red Line, solidifying Dubai's status as a global leader in providing unparalleled public transportation services," said Mr Al Mutawa.

"We are confident that these improvements will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our esteemed commuters."

All aboard for changes

Work on the Dubai Metro Blue Line will also start later this year, the RTA said in February.

The Dh18 billion ($4.9 billion) project will feature 14 stations and add 30km to the Metro network, with more than half of it underground.

"This year will witness the start of implementation of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project," said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, earlier this year.

“[It] serves vital areas whose population is expected to reach about one million, according to the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and achieves connectivity and integration with the Red and Green Lines."

The Metro accounted for the largest proportion of users of mass transit, shared transport and taxis last year, at 37 per cent, said Mr Al Tayer.

The combined ridership of public transport and shared mobility, including Dubai Metro, tram, buses, marine transport and taxis reached about 702 million last year, up 13 per cent from 621.4 million in 2022, according to the RTA.

The average daily ridership of these modes of transport in 2023 was 1.92 million, compared to 1.7 million the previous year.

The Blue Line will connect five principal urban regions of Dubai once it is completed – Bur Dubai and Deira, Downtown and Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Marina and JBR and Expo City Dubai.

The project is expected to be completed by 2029, to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Metro.