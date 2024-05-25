Dubai Metro returns to full operations after storms

Dubai's Metro services have returned to full capacity after the storms that brought most of the city to a standstill last month, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority confirmed.

In line with our continuous efforts to ensure seamless journeys, #RTA has successfully resumed #DubaiMetro’s full operations. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation, and we remain committed to providing you with comfortable and safe journeys to your destinations.… pic.twitter.com/77MhTbnAgl — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 25, 2024

“In line with our continuous efforts to ensure seamless journeys, the RTA has successfully resumed Dubai Metro’s full operations,” read an authority statement on X.

“We thank you for your understanding and co-operation, and we remain committed to providing you with comfortable and safe journeys to your destinations.”

Several stations on the Green and Red lines were closed after the Emirates experienced its largest day of rainfall in 75 years last month.

It caused widespread flooding, travel disruption and damage.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the volume of rain was the highest since official records began in 1949.

Read More How to spot if cars for sale in Dubai have been damaged by flooding

In one area of Al Ain, on April 16, authorities recorded 254mm of rain in 24 hours – the equivalent of about two years’ worth of average rainfall in the UAE.

The persistent downpours were an “exceptional event in the UAE's climate history since the start of recording climate data”, the NCM said.