Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reviews Dh3 billion plan to revamp Dubai beaches

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday said a Dh3 billion master plan to transform the emirate's beaches is gathering pace.

Sheikh Mohammed made his comments on X after inspecting a beach in Al Mamzar that is part of an expansion programme, aligned with the country's Quality of Life 2033 strategy and the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040.

Al Mamzar Beach is part of a plan to increase the number of visitors to Dubai's beaches by 170 per cent, Sheikh Mohammed said on X.

He said Al Mamzar project was near completion and would become the most beautiful beach destination for families in Dubai.

The Dubai Ruler said the beach would be able welcome up to 7 million visitors each year once the upgrade project was finished.

Sheikh Mohammed said there would be no "slowdown" in the ambitious vision for the future as the emirate set its sights on becoming the world's best city to live in by 2040.

"The projects are ongoing, the work will not stop, The pace will be doubled. We have a development agenda, and we are committed to our agenda," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

"What is to come will be bigger and more beautiful," Sheikh Mohammed added.