Sharjah Police make arrests after man stabbed to death during brawl

Sharjah Police have made a series of arrests after an Indian man was stabbed to death and another person was seriously injured in a brawl outside a shopping centre.

Police on Thursday said they had apprehended “several Asian nationals” in connection with the incident, but did not reveal how many suspects were held.

The force said its operations room had received a report of a fight involving several people outside a shopping centre at Al Nahda area of the emirate on May 31. “Two people sustained stab wounds inflicted with a sharp object,” it added.

Police immediately responded to the incident, and the injured were taken by National Ambulance to hospital for treatment. One of them later died of his wounds.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the dispute started on a social media platform before escalating from an online disagreement into a direct confrontation involving several parties,” Sharjah Police said.

Officers identified and arrested all involved within four hours of the incident being reported. Legal action has been taken against the suspects.

Sharjah Police said disputes arising on social media should be handled through legal channels, and warned against engaging in aggressive behaviour or confrontation.

The force stressed that the law will be firmly enforced against anyone who threatens public security or endangers the safety of others.

Police also urged community members to act responsibly when using online platforms, and to report any content promoting violence or disturbance to public order by calling 901.