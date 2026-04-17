Sharjah fish market thriving despite Iran crisis reducing catches and driving up prices

Play Sharjah fish market remains busy despite tensions in the strait Play 01:53

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are affecting the UAE’s fishing industry, with restricted access to deep waters leading to smaller catches and rising prices at local fish markets.

At Sharjah's Souq Al Jubail, one of the country’s busiest seafood hubs, salesman Askar CB said demand has not slowed even as costs climb.

“The market is buzzing with people,” he told The National. “The market is doing brilliantly, but fish is more expensive these days because of the tension in the region. Before this situation, fish was much cheaper.

“I used to sell one kilo of rabbitfish for Dh35 or Dh40, but today it is around Dh55 per kilo. Hammour is now Dh75 per kilo, and medium-sized ones are Dh59, while I used to sell those for Dh40.”

Fishermen say the price increases are directly linked to restrictions at the sea.

Workers clean fish for customers at Al Jubail Market in Sharjah. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

Emirati fisherman Obaid Al Shaer, who has worked in Sharjah’s waters for 40 years, said authorities halted fishing at the start of the tensions between Iran and the US over the waterway.

Fishing has now resumed, but access remains limited. Fisherman in Sharjah are only allowed to travel six miles out to sea from 7am until 1pm.

“Our equipment, like traps and nets, are much further out, between 25 to 30 miles, so it is a bit of a problem,” said Mr Al Shaer. “But it is a temporary phase, and we don’t mind as we know things will improve.”

He said the fishermen used to go far offshore with their dhows, spending four to five days in deep water before docking in Sharjah to sell their catches.

He said the changes have also altered how fish is sold to the merchants in the market.

“There was a live auction where fishermen brought their catch and sold it to merchants and restaurants directly,” he said.

“Now the auction has stopped. Boats bring fish directly and sell it by weight because demand is high, and the market takes everything.”

With strong demand this season for species such as emperor fish and rabbitfish, the reduced supply has pushed up prices.

“Prices have changed because the catch is smaller,” Mr Al Shaer said. “When supply is low, prices go up.

“But we also have imported fish from Oman, India and Egypt, so people continue to buy. Everyone in the UAE eats fish, not just Emiratis. The momentum in the market hasn’t slowed down.”

Shoppers say they are feeling the impact but are still willing to pay for quality.

Demand remains high for fish at Al Jubail Market despite rising prices. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

Shiyas Ibrahim, an Indian resident, travelled from Dubai to shop in Sharjah.

“The price is high compared to before because of supply and demand,” the 49-year-old said. “But there is a lot of variety. Indians love fish, it's part of our culture.”

Yazan Nemat, co-founder of Zaya Fishing in Dubai, said the regional tensions had impacted his charter business because he could not organise fishing trips in March.

“The conflict affected my business by 80 per cent for two reasons: we can’t venture far into the sea and customers are hesitating to go on fishing trips these days because of the tension,” he said.

“We used to have two fishing trips per day, and go for 50 miles or even more in the past. These days we only go for one trip per day.

He said the company followed instructions issued by the authorities, “but it’s not like before”.

US President Donald Trump imposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran talks in Pakistan on Saturday failed to reopen the waterway or end the war.

US Central Command said the blockade would be aimed at “vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas”. Centcom forces “will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports”, it said.