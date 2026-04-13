Abu Dhabi shuts down seven healthcare centres

Abu Dhabi government regulators have shut down seven healthcare clinics and issued 223 corrective actions to drive up standards.

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi announced its findings following 4,540 inspections conducted at healthcare centres across the capital.

Improvements included orders to enhance licensing and operational compliance, quality and safety standards and patient-centred service delivery.

The number of inspections were up 31 per cent from 2,401 in 2024, to 3,485 last year.

Regulators said the efforts reflected a greater regulatory oversight to identify early improvement opportunities, enhance service quality and ensure patient safety.

“The previous year’s results demonstrate tangible progress by the emirate’s healthcare facilities,” said Fayeza Al Yafei, executive director of the Healthcare Quality Sector at Doh.

“The department’s priority remains ensuring that every facility delivers high-quality services under stringent safety standards, while working closely with providers to implement corrective actions and enhance service quality.

“Continuous improvement remains a core principle of the sector’s culture.”

Improvements

The inspections showed a slight improvement in 12 months, with eight healthcare centres closed down in 2024 due to safety breaches.

One centre was fined Dh1 million and several doctors were investigated for their conduct.

Last year, the majority of healthcare centres demonstrated strong adherence to established standards, particularly regarding safety of service delivery and consistent application of operational controls.

Meanwhile, laboratory audits revealed opportunities for improvements in a limited number of small and medium sized laboratories, where corrective quality-enhancement plans were already under way.

To complement a standards upgrade, Doh continued issuing and updating regulations during last year, including how medical waste is managed.

It aims to ensure safe and sustainable practices across all healthcare centres.

“The department’s audit and oversight efforts reflect an evolving healthcare system built on monitoring, transparency and shared accountability,” said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, undersecretary of the Doh.

“This reaffirms our steadfast commitment to ensuring that every community member receives safe and high-quality care.

“Through deepened regulatory supervision, collaboration with providers on continuous improvement and incorporating community feedback, we continue building trust and strengthening patient-centred healthcare approach.”