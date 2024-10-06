UAE hospitals report huge increase in women coming forward for cancer screenings

Sharjah’s breast cancer awareness campaign, known as the Pink Caravan, is offering free consultations, mammograms and ultrasound screenings across the UAE. Courtesy Friends of Cancer Patients in Sharjah

Sharjah’s breast cancer awareness campaign, known as the Pink Caravan, is offering free consultations, mammograms and ultrasound screenings across the UAE. Courtesy Friends of Cancer Patients in Sharj Show more