UAE hospitals report huge increase in women coming forward for cancer screenings

Hundreds of women due to be screened for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2023/12/25/blind-breast-cancer-india/" target="_blank">breast cancer</a> throughout October will see record numbers referred for follow-up care as hospitals and charities aim to tackle the most common UAE cancer. Around 4,500 new cancer cases are reported each year in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">the UAE</a>, with breast cancer the most common in women, accounting for around 21 per cent of all cases, figures from the International Agency for Research on Cancer show. Improvements to screening programmes and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/2023/09/27/dr-humaid-al-shamsi-on-breast-cancer-in-the-uae/" target="_blank">accessibility to treatment</a> has resulted in more cases of breast cancer being spotted early, increasing survival rates, with around 89 per cent of women surviving a breast cancer diagnosis beyond five years. Hundreds of screening sessions will be staged across the country this month, with women encouraged to take advantage and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/2023/06/15/middle-east-doctors-hail-targeted-treatments-as-breast-cancer-death-rates-decline/" target="_blank">get checked</a>. “Early detection is critical in improving survival rates and treatment outcomes for breast cancer, and we are proud to empower women to take control of their health,” said Dr Brian Mtemererwa, consultant endocrinologist and medical director at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, where a breast cancer campaign runs into its third year, and aims to screen 700 women in October. “The campaign aims to eliminate the hesitation women may feel towards breast cancer screening by offering convenient and affordable service, delivered by a team of highly qualified gynecologists, general surgeons, and breast health experts,” Dr Mtemererwa said. Cutting the number of cancer related deaths in the UAE is a key objective of the UAE National Agenda, with access to screening programmes and early diagnosis critical to that ambition. Doctors at Medcare, one of the many hospital groups offering screenings this month, said the number of women coming forward to take a mammogram had tripled since the campaign launched in 2021. Of the 504 women screened last year, 10 per cent were found to have some kind of breast abnormality that prompted further inspection by doctors. Meanwhile, almost 30 per cent of women screened, showed minor benign abnormalities, including clustered round calcifications and fibroadenomas, a benign growth that can be triggered by the reproductive hormone oestrogen. Women found with abnormalities were recommended biopsies and follow-up consultations with surgeons, with most women taking part in screenings advised to return within six months to monitor their progression. “Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women in UAE, however, it is also one of the most curable types of cancers if identified and treated in its early stages,” said Dr Ahmed Abdel Hameed, medical director of Medcare Women & Children Hospital and Medcare Medical Centres. Emirates Health Services (EHS) will be providing free screenings for women aged 40 and above at Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah until November 26, extending the access to vital mammograms and ultrasound. Charities have stepped up to improve affordable access to screening, that can typically cost Dh350 for a mammogram and follow-up consultation. Throughout October, the Friends of Cancer Patient charity is offering check-ups at eight fixed clinics and more than 100 mobile clinics across the UAE. Fixed clinics will be available from Friday, October 11, until Wednesday, October 30, from 4pm to 11pm at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi, City Walk in Dubai, two clinics at the Chinese Market in Ajman, Al Manar Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, Lulu Mall in Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain Mall in Umm Al Quwain.