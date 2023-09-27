Dr Humaid Al Shamsi on breast cancer in the UAE

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in the UAE, yet a large-scale review shows that better screening is reducing the number of advanced cases of the disease and improved survival rates are now comparable with those of leading western nations.

This was a recent study, led by Dr Humaid Al Shamsi, director of medical oncology at Burjeel Medical City.

In this episode of Recorded podcast, we sat down with Dr Al Shamsi to get to the bottom of how complicated breast cancer health literacy is and how much it affects the lives of people who have it. He is an esteemed oncologist, university professor and one of the most respected experts in the field, whose goal is to make people with breast cancer healthier.