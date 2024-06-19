Radiation-free breast cancer test could deliver results in 10 minutes

An innovative breast cancer test backed by artificial intelligence with the potential to detect disease at an earlier stage promises to deliver results in 10 minutes, without the radiation exposure of conventional mammograms.

Modern machines use low radiation doses to obtain high-quality X-ray images of breasts, but a Polish tech company has designed a test that eliminates that exposure.

Ailis, currently in its clinical trial stage, is a functional imaging method that measures thermal changes in breast tissue and its surroundings. It potentially offers an alternative method of breast screening that could be more portable, offering wider access to tests and a more comfortable screening experience.

Our vision is a world in which breast cancer is no longer a life-threatening disease Michał Matuszewski, Ailis's co-creator

Developed by a team of innovators in Krakow, it is hoped the test will encourage more women to get checked as it avoids breast compression and is delivered in a soothing environment to alleviate anxiety.

In many breast cancers, increased metabolic activity and blood flow supply the tumour with nutrients.

Using parametric imaging, the Ailis system examines the surface of the body for thermal activity that could signal the presence of a tumour.

Meanwhile, AI-powered image analysis automatically screens patients to identify those most at risk.

“Our priority was to create an innovative device in which women would want to undergo examinations,” said Michał Matuszewski, the system’s co-creator and chief executive of Ailis.

“We conducted numerous studies and interviews around the world to gather their expectations.

“Our vision is a world in which breast cancer is no longer a life-threatening disease. If detected at a very early stage, the chance of recovery is currently up to 99 per cent.

“By introducing this cutting-edge device to the market, we are creating a new paradigm for both breast examination and, most importantly, almost immediate results.”

Alternative approach

The approach taken by Ailis is different from standard anatomical imaging techniques like mammography or ultrasound, which rely on structural changes in breast tissue.

The method aims to detect functional, metabolic changes that often precede visible anatomical differences, potentially enabling earlier detection.

Women were enrolled in the design process, to understand preferences, and what they disliked about traditional mammograms.

Mr Matuszewski said the system’s non-invasive approach was more suitable for frequent examinations.

“The possibility of frequent examinations without any negative consequences for health, performing them painlessly, comfortably and outside doctors' offices is a reality that is already coming,” he said.

Ailis is a functional imaging method that measures thermal changes in breast tissue and its surroundings. Photo: Ailis

A similar AI tool to detect breast cancer has been successfully implemented in the NHS in the UK.

The tool, called “Mia”, correctly identified signs of breast cancer in 11 women missed by doctors who checked more than 10,000 mammograms.

As part of a pilot test alongside clinicians, Mia proved effective in detecting particularly small tumours of around 6mm that can be difficult to spot, but are easy to treat with excellent outcomes.

Dr Nyla Khan, a consultant diagnostic and interventional breast radiologist at Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, said the Mia application can supplement the work of doctors.

“Health care is moving more towards how AI can help us,” she said.

“It won't replace healthcare professionals, but it will definitely flag up and prioritise mammograms which need to be looked at more urgently.

“A mammogram compresses the breast tissue, so there is a perceived discomfort, especially around smaller breast tissue.

“Mia won't replace healthcare providers because you still need the radiologist but it can help find one with an urgent finding.”

Breast cancer is the most common malignancy and the second-leading cause of cancer death among women, with the World Health Organisation predicting a 77 per cent increase in cases by 2050.

Global goals

Goals set by the WHO call on all countries to aim for 60 per cent of breast cancers to be detected in early stages one and two, to ensure the best chance of recovery.

Screening in remote, rural areas is a key challenge in developing nations, preventing many from hitting survival targets.

In Africa, the mortality rate of women living 50km or further from treatment hospitals for screening is twice those living in urban areas of five sub-Saharan countries, research published in The Lancet Global Health showed.

The study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and partner institutions also found differences in mortality rates among women with early stage, potentially treatable disease in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia.

“Access to health care is a big factor,” said Dr Khan.

“In urban areas, you've got good facilities and access to a number of hospitals.

“But in those rural, less developed communities, you've got transportation barriers and a limitation on the number of screening centres available, often with long waiting times.

“Any new effective technology that’s portable would be very helpful.”