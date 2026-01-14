Hospitals in the UAE hit peak flu season as doctors say virus is worst in decade

Doctors are urging people to take up the flu vaccine as cases rise at UAE hospitals.

Surging rates of influenza have been reported around the globe, including in the US and Europe.

The elderly and people with compromised immunity or existing health problems are particularly vulnerable to the winter virus. In the US, there have been more than 7,400 reported deaths related to flu so far during the 2025-26 season.

In the UK, winter pressures on the NHS continue, with about seven in every 100,000 flu cases ending up in hospital.

Although exact data for flu cases in the UAE is not available, January is usually the peak month for infections, as people return to the country from winter holidays.

Peak season

Dr Salam Kashmoola, a family medicine consultant at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, said the latest strain of flu has spread faster than in previous years.

“Unfortunately this season has shown that the flu has been a bit more aggressive, not necessarily in severity, but more in its rapid spread,” he said.

“Potentially 2025 could be described as one of the worst seasons in over a decade.

“Outpatient visits for flu-like illnesses are among the highest since tracking began in the 1990s, I would say, not just in our hospital, but the UAE, Gulf and potentially all over the world.”

Dr Salam Kashmoola, a family medicine consultant at Burjeel Medical City, warns that the latest flu strain is spreading fast. Antonie Robertson/The National

Low levels of vaccination, the increasing population and several different flu strains circulating are increasing hospital visits. Everyone from the age of six months upwards can receive the flu vaccine, which reduces the infection rate, severity and risk of complications.

A Ministry of Health and Prevention campaign was launched in September, but doctors say the message was struggling to be heard.

“Given the rise in the population, we would see more and more people coming into hospital unfortunately, being seen in [the emergency department] or even getting hospitalised due to the flu,” said Dr Kashmoola.

“Unfortunately there was a lot of issues that we faced during Covid in terms of public health and vaccination programmes that also made people hesitant in terms of receiving further vaccinations.

“Even late vaccination is good, if people don't come straight away when the season starts, late vaccinations can help to reduce the risk of spread.”

The dominant flu virus circulating in the Northern Hemisphere this winter is a mutated strain of Influenza A (H3N2) known as subclade K.

The variant has changes in its surface protein, making it harder for some immune systems to recognise and respond, although existing vaccines have proved effective.

In 2024, the dominant strain in the UAE was Influenza A, H3.

At Medcare hospitals, doctors have seen more prolonged symptoms, such as coughs and fatigue, in some patients. Most flu cases continue to pass without medical intervention and patients recover well with supportive care, they said.

“As in every flu season, individuals with underlying medical conditions remain at higher risk for complications and require closer monitoring and timely medical attention,” said Dr Eman Abdul Kader Alabar, specialist in internal medicine, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Al Qusais.

“There has been an increase in flu cases among children, particularly after schools reopened after the winter break and during colder weather changes. However, adults are also impacted by the weather change, with many showing typical flu symptoms.”

Key preventive strategies: