Caregivers for elderly parents in Abu Dhabi able to apply for flexible working under new scheme

People caring for their elderly parents in Abu Dhabi are able to avail of a flexible working programme as part of an initiative to enhance the well-being of senior citizens.

President Sheikh Mohamed launched the Barakatna project in April to improve the efficiency of home care provided to the elderly in a suitable family setting with the aim of ensuring they enjoy a stable, healthy and fulfilling life. It was announced by Abu Dhabi Media Office on Monday that those caring for their elderly parents could benefit from “flexible work systems”.

“Home care requires commitment and special attention, and we are working on providing the necessary regulations to support this responsibility, including the presence of a dedicated nurse for the elderly, along with continuing co-ordination with employers, said Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, director general of the Family Development Foundation.

The scheme reflects the extensive efforts being made to ensure the stability and quality of life of those providing care for the elderly, said Ms Al Rumaithi. The initiative seeks to empower caregivers to access these systems and strengthen the role of children in supporting and caring for the elderly, she added.

“We are proud to be part of this inspiring humanitarian initiative, which aims to develop regulatory human resources policies within the Abu Dhabi government and empower employees to fulfil their family responsibilities without compromising their professional performance,” said Ibrahim Nasser, undersecretary of the Department of Government Enablement.

When Sheikh Mohamed launched the scheme in April, he spoke of the vital role the elderly play in society, describing them as a vital pillar of society whose wisdom, experience and resilience help to guide younger generations. Senior citizens remain an integral part of the nation’s social fabric, he added.

Among the other services, of the scheme is providing temporary alternative care services when family members are unable to provide the level required. The scheme will also allow for home improvements to be carried out, in facilities used by senior citizens, to support primary caregivers.

