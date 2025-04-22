President Sheikh Mohamed launches project to improve quality of life for senior citizens

President Sheikh Mohamed has announced an initiative to enhance the well-being of senior citizens by improving the standard of home care.

The Barakatna project was announced on Tuesday at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi where Sheikh Mohamed received a delegation from the Department of Community Development, state news agency Wam reported.

The drive seeks to improve the efficiency of home care provided to senior citizens in a suitable family setting and aims to ensure a stable, healthy and fulfilling life for elder citizens within their families, Wam said.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke of the vital role senior citizens play in society, describing them as a vital pillar of society whose wisdom, experience and resilience help to guide younger generations. Senior citizens remain an integral part of the nation’s social fabric, he added.

One of the key services provided is providing temporary alternative care services when family members are unable to provide the level required. The scheme will also allow for home improvements to be carried out, in facilities used by senior citizens, to support primary caregivers.

Caregivers will also be able to extend their housing loan repayments by five years to ease any financial burden while flexible work systems will be introduced for parents and caregivers, according to specific conditions.

Ensuring the well-being of senior citizens was a deeply rooted value that instils in current and future generations a profound respect for the sacrifices of those who laid the foundations of the nation’s progress and development, said Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, who endorsed the scheme.

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

'The Lost Daughter' Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal Starring: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson Rating: 4/5

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5