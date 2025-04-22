President Sheikh Mohamed attends the launch of the Barakatna project to support senior citizens. Photo: Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed attends the launch of the Barakatna project to support senior citizens. Photo: Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed launches project to improve quality of life for senior citizens

Package of services made available to families and caregivers of senior citizens under new scheme

The National

April 22, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed has announced an initiative to enhance the well-being of senior citizens by improving the standard of home care.

The Barakatna project was announced on Tuesday at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi where Sheikh Mohamed received a delegation from the Department of Community Development, state news agency Wam reported.

The drive seeks to improve the efficiency of home care provided to senior citizens in a suitable family setting and aims to ensure a stable, healthy and fulfilling life for elder citizens within their families, Wam said.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke of the vital role senior citizens play in society, describing them as a vital pillar of society whose wisdom, experience and resilience help to guide younger generations. Senior citizens remain an integral part of the nation’s social fabric, he added.

One of the key services provided is providing temporary alternative care services when family members are unable to provide the level required. The scheme will also allow for home improvements to be carried out, in facilities used by senior citizens, to support primary caregivers.

Caregivers will also be able to extend their housing loan repayments by five years to ease any financial burden while flexible work systems will be introduced for parents and caregivers, according to specific conditions.

Ensuring the well-being of senior citizens was a deeply rooted value that instils in current and future generations a profound respect for the sacrifices of those who laid the foundations of the nation’s progress and development, said Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, who endorsed the scheme.

Updated: April 22, 2025, 6:08 PM