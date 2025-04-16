How Gulf countries can increase support for their elderly

Given modern advancements in health care and living standards, average life expectancies have been increasing around the globe. The Gulf is no exception, with the median age in the region expected to rise from 32 in the year 2022 to 51 in 2100. This trend reflects well on the healthcare industry and has a variety of positive implications. However, it shows a significant shift in the demographic makeup of the region that policymakers must continue to plan for, in order to ensure that they are meeting national goals and staying on paths towards progress in the coming years. A steady growth in the overall lifespan across the region calls for a strategic approach for even greater inclusion of senior citizens in the social as well as economic realms. Although the Gulf’s culture has always valued and engaged with the elderly members of its communities, the current context may warrant a series of tailored and dynamic initiatives for seniors. This is not to say work has not been done in this regard. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/10/26/uae-prosecutors-say-people-who-mistreat-senior-citizens-face-jail-and-fines/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/10/26/uae-prosecutors-say-people-who-mistreat-senior-citizens-face-jail-and-fines/">UAE</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2022/01/04/saudi-arabia-approves-law-protecting-rights-of-senior-citizens/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2022/01/04/saudi-arabia-approves-law-protecting-rights-of-senior-citizens/">Saudi Arabia</a>, for example, already have in place laws that give greater protection to the rights of their senior citizens. However, government policies in some countries could be expanded to include more initiatives to further improve living standards of seniors. These include better access to health care, specialised housing, community centres and activities, continuing education and flexible, post-retirement employment and business opportunities. Urban centres can be re-examined from the perspective of senior citizens, with a focus on ease of access and assistance where required. Community spaces that address seniors’ interests can be introduced to encourage them to spend more time outside their homes and engage with the broader community. Developing more assisted living communities for seniors in urban areas would also help <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/05/30/sheikh-hamdan-visits-senior-citizens-at-dubai-social-club/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/05/30/sheikh-hamdan-visits-senior-citizens-at-dubai-social-club/">integrate citizens</a> into the fabric of growing cities across the region. It is also important to ensure digital literacy among seniors, so that they are able to independently access opportunities to work, socialise and stay connected from the comfort of their homes and neighbourhoods. Business and entrepreneurship have always been the pulse of the Gulf, with citizens from all age groups demonstrating interest and success that have made an undeniable impact. Nevertheless, it is common to witness senior members in some societies across the region stepping back post-retirement, or feeling reluctant to return to work after taking time off for health or other personal reasons. Governments and private sectors have the opportunity to be proactive in providing flexible options that can offer seniors the chance to contribute to the workforce, albeit in limited capacities with great flexibility that accommodates their evolving needs. It would help a lot to have continuing education and training programmes that would help seniors build and maintain relevant skill sets and boost their overall confidence so that they can continue to work as they find fit. Seasoned business owners who are past <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/feedback/new-retirement-law-will-change-the-face-of-the-uae-1.771225" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/feedback/new-retirement-law-will-change-the-face-of-the-uae-1.771225">retirement age</a>, and who decide to step away from their enterprises, can be invited for consulting and mentorship roles in businesses and professional organisations. Indeed, younger and aspiring entrepreneurs would have much to learn from them and would benefit from the wisdom and guidance of someone who has been successful in building and running their business. Advisory roles, focus groups, training positions and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/new-uae-senior-citizens-volunteering-initiative-launched-1.799612" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/new-uae-senior-citizens-volunteering-initiative-launched-1.799612">volunteer work</a> are all great ways to invite senior citizens back into the socio-economic ecosystems. Their contributions to the community would bring great value, and they would personally benefit from greater autonomy and overall mental and physical well-being. It will take time for governments to introduce, develop or fine-tune initiatives – depending on what stage each country finds itself at – that promote inclusion across all age groups in the region. Governments would have to be proactive in educating business owners and seniors about the benefits of inclusion and how it would contribute to mutual long-term benefits. We cannot deny obstacles such as the lack of support services in some countries that enable easy access. However, these can be addressed with the correct approach to planning. After all, the Gulf has come a long way over the past century, having developed robust economies, diversified interests and built modern cities. Policymakers also deserve credit for keeping youth at the helm of national growth strategies, with the region having witnessed a rise in education and employment. The trend towards a growing percentage of senior citizens is a testament to the development of effective health care and improved living conditions, and so the next natural step involves ensuring the socio-economic inclusion of these citizens. Fostering an environment that prioritises inclusion across all strata of society, and one that is proactive in engaging with and catering to the needs of this particular growing group, is the best way forward. This will ensure unity and prosperity across the region in decades to come.