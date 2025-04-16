The trend towards a growing percentage of senior citizens is a testament to the development of effective health care and improved living conditions. Sammy Dallal for The National
How Gulf countries can increase support for their elderly

Mohammed Alardhi is the executive chairman of Investcorp and the chairman of Sohar International Bank

April 16, 2025