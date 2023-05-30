Sheikh Hamdan visits senior citizens at Dubai social club

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the wisdom of the country's older generations would help pave the way for a brighter future for all after touring a social club for senior citizens.

He said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, was committed to providing a “high quality of life” for elder members of society.

Sheikh Hamdan made his remarks on Tuesday following a visit to Thukhor Social Club in Al Safa Park, Dubai, which was established under the directives of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs.

I visited the ‘Thukhr’ Social Club, established in Safa Park for senior citizens, by the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs. The diverse services provided by the Club reflect our commitment to ensure our senior citizens enjoy a high quality of life. As part of… pic.twitter.com/ivPGEW9zwZ — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 30, 2023

“Senior citizens are valuable sources of knowledge gained from their deep life experiences,” said Sheikh Hamdan, in quotes carried by Dubai Media Office.

“Their wisdom is vital to our efforts to shape a bright future for our nation. Their insights can especially help younger generations gain a balanced perspective on life.

“We are committed to providing senior citizens with the services, support and care needed to enjoy a high quality of life.”

Sheikh Hamdan was joined at the official engagement by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Mattar Al Tayer, chairman of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, Lt Gen Abdullah Al Marri and Hessa Buhumaid, director general of Dubai's Community Development Authority, were among the visiting party.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the objectives of the club and the services it offers, which cover physical and mental well-being and nutrition, plus a range of cultural and social programmes.

The Thukhor Social Club is supported by a number of official bodies, including the Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Police and the Community Development Authority in Dubai.