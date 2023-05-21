Sheikh Hamdan celebrates second birthday of twins Rashid and Shaikha

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, took to social media to celebrate the second birthday of his twins.

Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha turned two on Saturday, and the children each had a four-tier birthday cake as part of the celebrations.

The Crown Prince shared a video on his Instagram showing the custom-made cakes.

Sheikh Rashid's Winnie-the-Pooh themed birthday cake. Photo: Instagram / faz3

Sheikh Rashid’s Winnie the Pooh-themed cake features Piglet, the fictional teddy bear’s closest friend, and long-eared Eeyore the donkey. The fondant characters are sat at the bottom of a tree, on a cake base filled with sugar-crafted flowers under Rashid's name.

Sheikha Shaikha’s flower-filled birthday cake iss a whimsical four-tiered piece dotted with fondant deer, baby pink roses and sprigs of purple lavender. It also has a large pink heart containing Shaikha's name.

Two-year-old Sheikha Shaikha's flower-filled birthday cake. Photo: Instagram / faz3

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed, who married in May 2019, had the twins on May 20, 2021.

On Saturday, the Crown Prince shared a heartwarming birthday video for the twins to his 15.7 million Instagram followers.

Filled with family moments and special effects, the video opens with an image of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and the twins’ grandfather, holding the twins when they were babies.

It also shows the children enjoying days out with Sheikh Hamdan, including images of the trio flying kites, sledging and meeting giraffes.

The video ends with a happy birthday message.

Dubai’s Crown Prince also posted a picture of his son on Instagram on his birthday.

In the picture, the two-year-old's face is hidden from view behind a sippy cup and he is wearing a blue and white striped Paw-Patrol t-shirt. The Crown Prince captioned the image “have a wonderful day".

It’s not the first time Sheikh Hamdan has shared glimpses of his children’s life on social media. Over the last two years, he has posted moments from family holidays, National Day celebrations and moments from birthday parties.

The Crown Prince also took to Instagram to mark the announcement of the birth of his twins in 2020, sharing an image of himself holding his two newborns.

In March this year, he shared the first photo of himself with his third child, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan.