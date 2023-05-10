Sheikh Hamdan shares video of orcas in Dubai waters

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has shared footage of a pair of orcas swimming in the waters of Dubai.

The Crown Prince of Dubai said on Instagram that a sea creature was spotted in Jebel Ali on Wednesday.

He posted a short clip of a distinctive black and white mammal in the stories section of his account, which has more than 15 million followers.

The footage appears to shows second orca following close behind, but largely hidden under the waters for much of the recording.

"An orca was found today in Jebel Ali," he wrote on the post.

While sightings of orcas - also known as killer whales - are rare, they have made a splash in the UAE this week.

Orcas sighted in Abu Dhabi waters

Two killer whales seen near Abu Dhabi

A group of fisherman captured remarkable footage of a pair of orcas surrounding a dugong off the coast of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The public has been warned against swimming in the sea for the next two days due to the presence of one of the orcas.

While killer whales are not normally considered a threat to human beings, the Abu Dhabi Environment Agency urged people not to approach the orcas, which are among the most well-travelled of marine wildlife.

“Orcas are usually not a threat to humans, however, we urge the public to keep a safe distance when spotting [them] and alert the Abu Dhabi government call centre on 800555,” the agency said on Instagram.

The agency added that although the latest sighting is rare, orcas are not infrequent visitors to Abu Dhabi waters.

It is not clear if the orcas discovered in Dubai are the same two sighted near the capital.

It is not the first time Sheikh Hamdan has marked the arrival of orcas to the emirate.

A video of a killer whale that was shared by Sheikh Hamdan in January, 2022 helped environmentalists to track a pod of the mammals in UAE waters.

The Crown Prince of Dubai posted footage of an orca swimming around Dubai Marina.

The sighting helped environmentalists track a pod of killer whales days later, about 24 kilometres from the emirate’s shore.