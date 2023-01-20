Sheikh Hamdan shares striking photos from ski trip in French Alps

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, is making the best of the skiing season with a trip to Courchevel, south-east France.

Known for his love of adventure, Sheikh Hamdan often jets off to new destinations and has been spotted spearfishing, skydiving, cycling, climbing, horse riding and much more in far-flung locations.

The French Alps town of Courchevel is part of the Three Valleys, the biggest connected ski area in the world. It consists of four satellite villages: Courchevel Le Praz, Courchevel 1550, Courchevel 1650 and Courchevel 1850. Its highest resort, Courchevel 1850, is considered exclusive, often attracting wealthy clientele including royal families.

The tourist destination also has top-class shopping, seven Michelin-starred restaurants, 12 five-star hotels and two palace hotels.

Accompanied by photographer Ali Essa, Sheikh Hamdan's latest photos shared on Instagram show him taking to the slopes as well as pictures from the resort, which include Maj, the young son of his close friend Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, and Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma, better known as Uncle Saeed.

In April, Sheikh Hamdan posted a series of throwback pictures from a childhood holiday to the Swiss Alps, sharing seven pictures from a trip to Zermatt.

Dressed in colourful vintage ski gear and sunglasses, Sheikh Hamdan can be seen playing in the snow with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and his siblings.

Last January, he nejo took a trip to British Columbia in Canada, sharing snippets from his adventures, including a helicopter flight.

His trip also included biking along a scenic route that had a lake, mountains and rainbow in the background.

Sheikh Hamdan has more than 14 million followers on Instagram, and often takes to the social media platform to share pictures and throwbacks offering rare insights into his childhood and adventures.

