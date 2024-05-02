A Closer Look: Dubai's Al Maktoum Airport megaproject announcement

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

At the weekend, it was announced that Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport will be undergoing an expansion so huge that it will become the largest operating airline hub in the world.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, posted on X to say that once complete, Al Maktoum International Airport will have "the world's largest capacity", serving up to 260 million passengers a year.

The airport, spread across 70 square kilometres, will feature 400 aircraft gates, five parallel runways and new aviation technology. It will have the capacity to handle 12 million tonnes of cargo annually.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's aviation correspondent Deena Kamel to find out how the new airport will compare to others in the region and what will happen to Dubai International Airport (DXB).

